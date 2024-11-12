DJ Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.5852 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55871200 CODE: PRIR LN ISIN: LU1931975152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN Sequence No.: 358518 EQS News ID: 2027775 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

