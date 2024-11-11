Anzeige
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date October 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of October 31, 2024, short interest in 3,083 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 12,172,949,545 shares compared with 12,303,886,017 shares in 3,089 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 15, 2024. The mid-October short interest represents 3.02 days compared with 3.26 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,664 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,128,624,815 shares at the end of the settlement date of October 31, 2024, compared with 2,127,809,664 shares in 1,659 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.05 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.17.

In summary, short interest in all 4,747 Nasdaq® securities totaled 14,301,574,360 shares at the October 31, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,748 issues and 14,431,695,681 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.36 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.58 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Lawson
jennifer.lawson@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3f42002-0e12-474a-9860-ae659d370915

NDAQO


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
