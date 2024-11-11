James River Group Holdings, Ltd.: James River Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results, Strategic Actions

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today reported the following results for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the same period in 20231:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2024 per diluted share 2023 per diluted share Net (loss) income from continuing operations available to common shareholders $ (40,702 ) $ (1.07 ) $ 21,097 $ 0.55 Net loss from discontinued operations (1,304 ) $ (0.03 ) (4,171 ) $ (0.10 ) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders (42,006 ) $ (1.10 ) 16,926 $ 0.45 Adjusted net operating (loss) income2 (28,196 ) $ (0.74 ) 18,859 $ 0.49

Net loss from continuing operations available to common shareholders was $40.7 million ($1.07 per diluted share). Adjusted net operating loss2 of $28.2 million ($0.74 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to the previously announced $52.2 million of excess consideration paid over reserves ceded in connection with the Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S") combined loss portfolio transfer adverse development reinsurance contract ("E&S ADC") that closed on July 2, 2024, as well as $19.2 million of additional adverse development ceded to the E&S ADC and recorded as a deferred reinsurance gain on the Company's balance sheet, and $4.8 million of adverse development retained by the Company. These were partially offset by strong investment income and underwriting profit from our Specialty Admitted segment.

Unless specified otherwise, all underwriting performance ratios presented herein are for our continuing operations and business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers ("LPTs").

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

E&S segment gross written premium growth was 6% and positive renewal rate change of 8.6%. While the segment reported a 136.1% combined ratio, the current accident year combined ratio for the segment was 92.6%.

Specialty Admitted Insurance segment combined ratio of 91.3%, with fronting and program gross written premium growth of 8.7% excluding the non-renewed workers' compensation programs.

Net investment income increased 8.1% compared to the prior year quarter, with all asset classes reporting higher income.

Shareholders' equity per share of $14.02 decreased 2.1% sequentially from June 30, 2024, due to the net loss from continuing operations, while tangible common equity per share3 increased 1.9% sequentially.

Strategic Actions:

The Company is commencing a multi-pronged strategic partnership with Enstar Group Limited ("Enstar"), a leader in P&C industry risk and liability management, under which: Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited ("Cavello Bay"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Enstar, has agreed to purchase $12.5 million of newly issued common shares at a per share price of $6.40 (subject to certain closing conditions), in addition to 637,640 common shares it already owns through purchases in the open market; and Subsidiaries of the Company have entered into an adverse development reinsurance agreement with Cavello Bay, directly above the existing E&S ADC, with a limit of $75 million and no co-participation 4 ; and Enstar will also have an informal consulting relationship and best practices dialogue with the Company's claims leadership.

The Company amended the convertible preferred shares held by Gallatin Point Capital LLC ("Gallatin Point") to convert $37.5 million liquidation preference of the outstanding preferred shares to common shares at a per share price of $6.40. The quarterly preferred dividend of the remaining $112.5 million liquidation preference will remain at 7% for five years subsequent to September 30, 2024 and will be capped at 8% thereafter. In addition, the voluntary and mandatory conversion prices of the remaining $112.5 million of outstanding preferred shares were amended to increase the conversion premiums to 130% and 200% of the new conversion price of $6.40 per share, respectively.

Through these actions, alongside the reduction to the Company's quarterly common dividend, the Company will meaningfully reduce its fixed charges given the opportunity it has to put capital to work at attractive returns, in its E&S segment especially.

The Company intends to pursue a plan to redomicile to the United States during 2025 and expects to reduce its effective tax rate closer to the US statutory rate thereafter.

See the 2024 Strategic Actions Frequently Asked Questions slides being made available on the Investor Relations page of our website simultaneously with this press release for further information on these Strategic Actions. With these announcements, the Board of Directors have concluded the strategic review process announced in November of 2023. While the strategic review process has been completed, in the ordinary course of business the Company expects to consider beneficial opportunities.

_______________

1 The Company closed the sale of JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd. on April 16, 2024. The full financials for our former Casualty Reinsurance segment have been classified to discontinued operations for all periods.

2 Adjusted net operating (loss) income, tangible common equity per share and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

3 Percent change before $0.05 common dividends paid per share during the third quarter of 2024.

4 The Enstar transactions are subject to closing conditions, including receipt by Cavello Bay of regulatory approval of the adverse development cover.

Frank D'Orazio, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the third quarter, "With the strategic actions we are announcing - notably the addition of Enstar as both a significant shareholder and strategic partner and the continued commitment of Gallatin Point - our highly regarded E&S franchise is significantly de-risked and well positioned to take advantage of strong market support amid a robust E&S environment. Momentum in our Core E&S franchise has continued to build each quarter during 2024 as we continue to balance attractive market conditions with underwriting discipline."

David Ni, Chief Strategy Officer of Enstar Group, commented, "In conjunction with these transactions, Enstar has had the opportunity to become well-versed with the Company's business and we are pleased to make a $12.5 million common equity investment, underscoring our support of James River and its E&S franchise."

Matthew Botein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gallatin Point Capital, commented, "I have seen the team at James River make deep and meaningful improvements to the Company over the last several years. These transactions are the culmination of those efforts and Gallatin Point is very supportive of James River as it enters a new phase, where it is poised to capitalize on the market opportunity for its flagship E&S operation."

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Gross written premium of $330.4 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 230,215 $ 217,151 6 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 100,208 125,700 (20 )% $ 330,423 $ 342,851 (4

Net written premium of $147.3 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 129,735 $ 123,046 5 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 17,603 22,936 (23 )% $ 147,338 $ 145,982 1 %

Net earned premium of $159.7 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 138,892 $ 157,600 (12 )% Specialty Admitted Insurance 20,834 26,073 (20 )% $ 159,726 $ 183,673 (13 )%

E&S Segment Highlights: For the third quarter of 2024, the segment grew 6%, and its casualty underwriting divisions grew 6.7% as compared to the prior year quarter. Renewal rate increases across the segment were 8.6% during the quarter. The segment experienced its strongest submission growth in over four years, with double digit growth in both new and renewal submissions.

Specialty Admitted Insurance Segment Highlights: Gross written premium for fronting and program business increased 8.7% compared to the prior year quarter, excluding the impact of our large workers' compensation program and Individual Risk Workers' Compensation book. Gross written premium for the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment declined 20.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023, with the reduction due to the impact of the non-renewed workers' compensation program during the second quarter of 2023 and the sale of the renewal rights of the individual risk workers' compensation business during the third quarter of 2023.

Pre-tax favorable (unfavorable) reserve development by segment on business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers was as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Excess and Surplus Lines $ (57,041 ) $ (7,809 ) Specialty Admitted Insurance 165 - $ (56,876 ) $ (7,809 )

The third quarter of 2024 reflected $57.0 million of net unfavorable reserve development in the E&S segment and $0.2 million of favorable reserve development in the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment. The Company ceded $71.4 million of year-to-date unfavorable reserve development on business subject to the E&S ADC. This consists of a $52.2 million reserve charge upon execution of the E&S ADC equal to the excess consideration paid over reserves ceded and additional adverse development of $19.2 million that was ceded to the E&S ADC. The deferred retroactive reinsurance gain on the balance sheet associated with the E&S ADC is $19.2 million as of September 30, 2024. Additionally, the Company recognized unfavorable gross reserve development of $0.9 million ($0.0 net) on the reserves subject to the Commercial Auto LPT, which provides unlimited coverage.

Retroactive benefits of $2.2 million were recorded in loss and loss adjustment expenses during the third quarter and the total deferred retroactive reinsurance gain on the Balance Sheet is $31.0 million as of September 30, 2024.

Gross fee income was as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change Specialty Admitted Insurance $ 5,239 $ 6,833 (23 )%

The consolidated expense ratio was 31.4% for the third quarter of 2024, which was an increase from 26.4% in the prior year quarter. The expense ratio increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and bad debt expense, and lower net earned premium in the E&S segment.

Investment Results

Net investment income for the third quarter of 2024 was $23.6 million, an increase of 8.1% compared to $21.8 million in the prior year quarter. Growth in income was broad-based across the portfolio, as cash flow was deployed at higher yields.

The Company's net investment income consisted of the following:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change Private Investments 1,757 27 NM All Other Investments 21,807 21,772 0 % Total Net Investment Income $ 23,564 $ 21,799 8 %

The Company's annualized gross investment yield on average fixed maturity, bank loan and equity securities for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 4.8% (versus 4.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023).

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $0.7 million in the prior year quarter. The majority of the realized and unrealized gains during the third quarter of 2024 were related to changes in fair value of our common stock portfolio, partially offset by realized losses on sales in our bank loan and fixed income portfolios.

In connection with the closing of the E&S ADC on July 2, the Company transferred approximately $310.0 million in cash for the payment of the premium to counterparty, State National Insurance Company, Inc.

Capital Management

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share. This dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 to all shareholders of record on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Tangible Equity

Tangible equity5 of $491.9 million at September 30, 2024 increased 1.4% compared to tangible equity of $485.3 million at June 30, 2024, due to strong unrealized investment gains in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") as well as an increase in deferred reinsurance gain, partially offset by a net loss from continuing and discontinued operations. Other comprehensive income benefited by $31.1 million during the third quarter of 2024, reducing AOCI to a loss of $42.8 million due to an increase in the value of the Company's fixed maturity securities caused by a decline in interest rates.

_______________

5 Tangible equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.



Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting James River Group Holdings, Ltd.'s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such measures, including underwriting (loss) profit, adjusted net operating (loss) income, tangible equity, tangible common equity, adjusted net operating return on tangible equity (which is calculated as annualized adjusted net operating income divided by the average quarterly tangible equity balances in the respective period), and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity excluding AOCI (which is calculated as annualized adjusted net operating income divided by the average quarterly tangible common equity balances in the respective period, excluding AOCI), are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included at the end of this press release.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except for share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Invested assets: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 1,215,244 $ 1,324,476 Equity securities, at fair value 131,187 119,945 Bank loan participations, at fair value 149,113 156,169 Short-term investments 43,588 72,137 Other invested assets 35,932 33,134 Total invested assets 1,575,064 1,705,861 Cash and cash equivalents 359,773 274,298 Restricted cash equivalents (a) 28,364 72,449 Accrued investment income 10,248 12,106 Premiums receivable and agents' balances, net 202,575 249,490 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses, net 1,939,388 1,358,474 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 133,257 157,991 Deferred policy acquisition costs 27,279 31,497 Goodwill and intangible assets 214,372 214,644 Other assets 468,411 457,047 Assets of discontinued operations held-for-sale 0 783,393 Total assets $ 4,958,731 $ 5,317,250 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 3,001,913 $ 2,606,107 Unearned premiums 577,074 587,899 Funds held (a) 25,157 65,235 Deferred reinsurance gain 31,001 20,733 Senior debt 200,800 222,300 Junior subordinated debt 104,055 104,055 Accrued expenses 51,991 56,722 Other liabilities 291,495 333,183 Liabilities of discontinued operations held-for-sale 0 641,497 Total liabilities 4,283,486 4,637,731 Series A redeemable preferred shares 144,898 144,898 Total shareholders' equity 530,347 534,621 Total liabilities, Series A redeemable preferred shares, and shareholders' equity $ 4,958,731 $ 5,317,250 Tangible equity (b) $ 491,874 $ 485,608 Tangible equity per share (b) $ 11.01 $ 11.13 Tangible common equity per share (b) $ 9.17 $ 9.05 Shareholders' equity per share $ 14.02 $ 14.20 Common shares outstanding 37,829,475 37,641,563 (a) Restricted cash equivalents and the funds held liability includes funds posted by the Company to a trust account for the benefit of a third party administrator handling the claims on the Rasier commercial auto policies in run-off. Such funds held in trust secure the Company's obligations to reimburse the administrator for claims payments, and are primarily sourced from the collateral posted to the Company by Rasier and its affiliates to support their obligations under the indemnity agreements and the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement with the Company. (b) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES Gross written premiums $ 330,423 $ 342,851 $ 1,073,480 $ 1,119,355 Net written premiums 147,338 145,982 466,863 521,700 Net earned premiums 159,726 183,673 494,610 526,052 Net investment income 23,564 21,799 71,127 58,458 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 4,150 712 6,428 2,487 Other income 4,057 4,135 8,748 6,908 Total revenues 191,497 210,319 580,913 593,905 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses (a) 184,294 120,174 409,814 366,995 Other operating expenses 51,224 49,693 146,130 147,922 Other expenses 1,752 641 4,582 1,467 Interest expense 6,128 6,486 18,957 18,066 Intangible asset amortization and impairment 90 2,590 272 2,772 Total expenses 243,488 179,584 579,755 537,222 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (51,991 ) 30,735 1,158 56,683 Income tax (benefit) expense on continuing operations (13,914 ) 7,013 1,249 15,530 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (38,077 ) $ 23,722 (91 ) 41,153 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (1,304 ) (4,171 ) (16,262 ) 1,318 NET (LOSS) INCOME (39,381 ) 19,551 (16,353 ) 42,471 Dividends on Series A preferred shares (2,625 ) (2,625 ) (7,875 ) (7,875 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (42,006 ) $ 16,926 $ (24,228 ) $ 34,596 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (b) $ (28,196 ) $ 18,859 $ (700 ) $ 37,875 INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic Continuing operations $ (1.07 ) $ 0.56 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.88 Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.04 $ (1.10 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.92 Diluted Continuing operations $ (1.07 ) $ 0.55 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.88 Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.03 $ (1.10 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.91 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ (0.74 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.01 Diluted (c) $ (0.74 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.00 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,880,297 37,642,632 37,827,968 37,605,986 Diluted 37,880,297 43,463,064 37,827,968 37,822,774 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Ratios: Loss ratio 104.1 % 67.2 % 80.8 % 68.6 % Expense ratio (d) 31.4 % 26.4 % 28.8 % 27.4 % Combined ratio 135.5 % 93.6 % 109.6 % 96.0 % Accident year loss ratio (e) 66.4 % 62.9 % 66.3 % 65.8 % (a) Losses and loss adjustment expenses include expenses of $18.0 million and $10.3 million for deferred retroactive reinsurance gains for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively ($3.2 million of benefit and $6.3 million of expense in the respective prior year periods). (b) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (c) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the outstanding Series A preferred shares were dilutive. Dividends on the Series A preferred shares were added back to the numerator of the calculation and 5,640,158 common shares from an assumed conversion of the Series A preferred shares were included in the denominator. (d) Calculated with a numerator comprising other operating expenses less gross fee income (in specific instances when the Company is not retaining insurance risk) included in "Other income" in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements of $1.1 million and $3.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively ($1.2 million and $3.6 million in the respective prior year periods). (e) Ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses for the current accident year, excluding development on prior accident year reserves, to net earned premiums for the current year (excluding net earned premium adjustments on certain reinsurance treaties with reinstatement premiums associated with prior years). James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results

EXCESS AND SURPLUS LINES

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Gross written premiums $ 230,215 $ 217,151 6.0 % $ 736,742 $ 732,180 0.6 % Net written premiums $ 129,735 $ 123,046 5.4 % $ 408,761 $ 442,923 (7.7 )% Net earned premiums $ 138,892 $ 157,600 (11.9 )% $ 424,962 $ 455,640 (6.7 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding retroactive reinsurance (150,249 ) (103,077 ) 45.8 % (345,387 ) (307,364 ) 12.4 % Underwriting expenses (38,798 ) (36,181 ) 7.2 % (104,812 ) (102,827 ) 1.9 % Underwriting (loss) profit (a) $ (50,155 ) $ 18,342 - $ (25,237 ) $ 45,449 - Ratios: Loss ratio 108.2 % 65.4 % 81.3 % 67.5 % Expense ratio 27.9 % 23.0 % 24.6 % 22.5 % Combined ratio 136.1 % 88.4 % 105.9 % 90.0 % Accident year loss ratio (b) 64.7 % 60.4 % 64.4 % 64.1 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses for the current accident year, excluding development on prior accident year reserves, to net earned premiums for the current year (excluding net earned premium adjustments on certain reinsurance treaties with reinstatement premiums associated with prior years).

SPECIALTY ADMITTED INSURANCE

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Gross written premiums $ 100,208 $ 125,700 (20.3 )% $ 336,738 $ 387,175 (13.0 )% Net written premiums $ 17,603 $ 22,936 (23.3 )% $ 58,102 $ 78,777 (26.2 )% Net earned premiums $ 20,834 $ 26,073 (20.1 )% $ 69,648 $ 70,412 (1.1 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses (16,091 ) (20,284 ) (20.7 )% (54,159 ) (53,370 ) 1.5 % Underwriting expenses (2,933 ) (3,822 ) (23.3 )% (9,477 ) (15,160 ) (37.5 )% Underwriting profit (a), (b) $ 1,810 $ 1,967 (8.0 )% $ 6,012 $ 1,882 219.4 % Ratios: Loss ratio 77.2 % 77.8 % 77.8 % 75.8 % Expense ratio 14.1 % 14.7 % 13.6 % 21.5 % Combined ratio 91.3 % 92.5 % 91.4 % 97.3 % Accident year loss ratio 78.0 % 77.8 % 78.6 % 77.2 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Underwriting results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include gross fee income of $5.2 million and $16.1 million, respectively ($6.8 million and $18.3 million in the respective prior year periods).

Underwriting Performance Ratios

The following table provides the underwriting performance ratios of the Company's continuing operations inclusive of the business subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers. There is no economic impact to the Company over the life of a loss portfolio transfer contract so long as any additional losses subject to the contract are within the limit of the loss portfolio transfer and the counterparty performs under the contract. Retroactive reinsurance accounting is not indicative of our current and ongoing operations. Management believes that providing loss ratios and combined ratios on business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers gives the users of our financial statements useful information in evaluating our current and ongoing operations.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Excess and Surplus Lines: Loss Ratio 108.2 % 65.4 % 81.3 % 67.5 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 12.9 % (2.0 )% 2.4 % 1.4 % Loss Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 121.1 % 63.4 % 83.7 % 68.9 % Combined Ratio 136.1 % 88.4 % 105.9 % 90.0 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 12.9 % (2.0 )% 2.4 % 1.4 % Combined Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 149.0 % 86.4 % 108.3 % 91.4 % Consolidated: Loss Ratio 104.1 % 67.2 % 80.8 % 68.6 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 11.2 % (1.7 )% 2.1 % 1.2 % Loss Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 115.3 % 65.5 % 82.9 % 69.8 % Combined Ratio 135.5 % 93.6 % 109.6 % 96.0 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 11.2 % (1.7 )% 2.1 % 1.2 % Combined Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 146.7 % 91.9 % 111.7 % 97.2 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Underwriting Profit

The following table reconciles the underwriting profit by individual operating segment and for the entire Company to consolidated income from continuing operations before taxes. We believe that the disclosure of underwriting profit by individual segment and of the Company as a whole is useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of our financial information in evaluating our performance because our objective is to consistently earn underwriting profits. We evaluate the performance of our segments and allocate resources based primarily on underwriting profit. We define underwriting profit as net earned premiums and gross fee income (in specific instances when the Company is not retaining insurance risk) less losses and loss adjustment expenses on business from continuing operations not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers and other operating expenses. Other operating expenses include the underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses of the operating segments and, for consolidated underwriting profit, the expenses of the Corporate and Other segment. Our definition of underwriting profit may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Underwriting (loss) profit of the operating segments: Excess and Surplus Lines $ (50,155 ) $ 18,342 $ (25,237 ) $ 45,449 Specialty Admitted Insurance 1,810 1,967 6,012 1,882 Total underwriting profit of operating segments (48,345 ) 20,309 (19,225 ) 47,331 Other operating expenses of the Corporate and Other segment (8,421 ) (8,482 ) (28,182 ) (26,312 ) Underwriting (loss) profit (a) (56,766 ) 11,827 (47,407 ) 21,019 Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance (17,954 ) 3,187 (10,268 ) (6,261 ) Net investment income 23,564 21,799 71,127 58,458 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 4,150 712 6,428 2,487 Other income (expense) 1,233 2,286 507 1,818 Interest expense (6,128 ) (6,486 ) (18,957 ) (18,066 ) Amortization of intangible assets (90 ) (90 ) (272 ) (272 ) Impairment of IRWC trademark intangible asset - (2,500 ) - (2,500 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before taxes $ (51,991 ) $ 30,735 $ 1,158 $ 56,683 (a) Included in underwriting results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 is gross fee income of $5.2 million and $16.1 million, respectively ($6.8 million and $18.3 million in the respective prior year periods).

Adjusted Net Operating Income

We define adjusted net operating income as income available to common shareholders excluding a) income (loss) from discontinued operations b) the impact of retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers, c) net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, d) certain non-operating expenses such as professional service fees related to various strategic initiatives, and the filing of registration statements for the offering of securities, and e) severance costs associated with terminated employees. We use adjusted net operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted net operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of adjusted net operating income may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Our (loss) income available to common shareholders reconciles to our adjusted net operating (loss) income as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) Loss

Before

Taxes Net

Loss Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income (Loss) income available to common shareholders $ (55,920 ) $ (42,006 ) $ 23,939 $ 16,926 Loss from discontinued operations 1,304 1,304 4,171 4,171 Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance 17,954 14,184 (3,187 ) (2,518 ) Net realized and unrealized investment gains (4,150 ) (3,279 ) (712 ) (562 ) Other expenses 1,752 1,601 (1,531 ) (1,133 ) Impairment of IRWC trademark intangible asset - - 2,500 1,975 Adjusted net operating (loss) income $ (39,060 ) $ (28,196 ) $ 25,180 $ 18,859 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) (Loss) Income

Before

Taxes Net

Loss Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income (Loss) income available to common shareholders $ (22,979 ) $ (24,228 ) $ 50,126 $ 34,596 Loss (income) from discontinued operations 16,262 16,262 (1,318 ) (1,318 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance 10,268 8,112 6,261 4,946 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (6,428 ) (5,079 ) (2,487 ) (1,964 ) Other expenses 4,582 4,233 (733 ) (360 ) Impairment of IRWC trademark intangible asset - - 2,500 1,975 Adjusted net operating income (loss) $ 1,705 $ (700 ) $ 54,349 $ 37,875

Tangible Equity (per Share) and Tangible Common Equity (per Share)

We define tangible equity as shareholders' equity plus mezzanine Series A preferred shares and the unrecognized deferred retroactive reinsurance gain on loss portfolio transfers less goodwill and intangible assets (net of amortization). We define tangible common equity as tangible equity less mezzanine Series A preferred shares. Our definition of tangible equity and tangible common equity may not be comparable to that of other companies, and it should not be viewed as a substitute for shareholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible equity and tangible common equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. The following table reconciles shareholders' equity to tangible equity and tangible common equity for September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023.

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except for share data) Shareholders' equity $ 530,347 $ 541,791 $ 534,621 $ 562,544 Plus: Series A redeemable preferred shares 144,898 144,898 144,898 144,898 Plus: Deferred reinsurance gain (a) 31,001 13,047 20,733 37,653 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 214,372 214,462 214,644 214,735 Tangible equity $ 491,874 $ 485,274 $ 485,608 $ 530,360 Less: Series A redeemable preferred shares 144,898 144,898 144,898 144,898 Tangible common equity $ 346,976 $ 340,376 $ 340,710 $ 385,462 Common shares outstanding 37,829,475 37,825,767 37,641,563 37,619,749 Common shares from assumed conversion of Series A preferred shares 6,848,763 6,848,763 5,971,184 5,640,158 Common shares outstanding after assumed conversion of Series A preferred shares 44,678,238 44,674,530 43,612,747 43,259,907 Equity per share: Shareholders' equity $ 14.02 $ 14.32 $ 14.20 $ 14.95 Tangible equity $ 11.01 $ 10.86 $ 11.13 $ 12.26 Tangible common equity $ 9.17 $ 9.00 $ 9.05 $ 10.25 (a) Deferred reinsurance gain for the period ending September 30, 2023 includes the deferred retroactive reinsurance gain of $15.7 million related to the former Casualty Reinsurance LPT.



