BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The pound fell to a 3-month low of 1.2792 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2874.Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound slid to 4-day lows of 1.1280 and 196.89 from early highs of 1.1339 and 198.06, respectively.The pound edged down to 0.8303 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8278.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.26 against the greenback, 1.11 against the franc, 194.00 against the yen and 0.84 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX