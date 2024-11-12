Estonia, Nov 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Voy Finance has partnered with GDA Capital, following their win at the Next Top Blockchain Startup competition, hosted by GDA Capital, and unlocked an investment of up to $500K. This strategic partnership is set to propel Voy Finance towards revolutionizing the traditional RWA and global trade finance industry.RWA stands for "Real-World Assets" and refers to traditional, tangible assets such as commodities, real estate, and invoices. These assets are typically used in trade finance as collateral for loans. However, RWA-based financing can be a lengthy and cumbersome process, making it difficult for small businesses to access the necessary funds. With the use of blockchain technology, Voy Finance streamlines this process, providing faster and more efficient financing options for businesses of all sizes.Voy Finance, a decentralized finance platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, offers users access to secure and efficient trade finance infrastructure. Traditionally, the trade finance market has been dominated by financial institutions, making it difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises to access the necessary funding for international trade. Voy Finance aims to disrupt this industry by providing a decentralized and transparent alternative.Key Partnership Highlights:- According to the founder of Voy Finance, Lee Tarone, this strategic partnership with GDA Capital will not only bring in necessary financial resources but also their expertise in capital markets. With GDA's support, Voy Finance is set to expand their total value locked (TVL) and bring in a team of experienced advisors, who have completed billions in transaction value, who will guide the platform towards success.- Lee elaborates, "I can't wait to drive VOY to unicorn and completely upend the RWA and global trade finance scene". This partnership between Voy Finance and GDA Capital is a significant step towards making trade finance more accessible and efficient for all businesses, big or small. With the use of blockchain technology, Voy Finance ensures secure and transparent transactions, reducing the risk for both lenders and borrowers."Quote from Key Executives- This partnership is a testament to the potential of decentralized finance in revolutionizing traditional industries. As blockchain technology continues to evolve and gain widespread adoption, we can expect to experience rapid expansion of decentralized solutions solving real world business challenges. By proving themselves to be a viable and efficient alternative, decentralized finance platforms like Voy Finance are paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible global economy.- "VOY Finance's unique approach to decentralizing trade finance through blockchain technology aligns perfectly with our mission to support disruptive projects that address real-world challenges that accelerate mainstream adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology," said Michael Gord, CEO of GDA Capital. "This partnership allows us to bring both capital and extensive expertise to a platform that is redefining access to trade finance for businesses of all sizes. We're excited to support VOY's journey toward transforming the RWA and global trade finance markets and look forward to helping them reach new milestones in this rapidly evolving space."About VOY FinanceVoy Finance is a decentralized finance platform that bridges on-chain liquidity with Tradetech through innovative real-world asset (RWA) securitization and tokenized crowdfunding. By transforming illiquid assets such as NFTs, invoices, receivables, bonds, and shares into easily tradable digital tokens, Voy Finance unlocks new liquidity streams and investment opportunities.About GDA CapitalGDA Capital is a leading global digital asset and blockchain technology investment firm. With a diverse portfolio of investments across various sectors, GDA Capital is committed to driving innovation and providing strategic advisory services to businesses worldwide.For more information, please contact:Lee TaroneFounder, Voy FinanceEmail: lee@voy.financeWebsite: http://voy.financeMichael GordFounder, GDA CapitalEmail: michael@gda.capitalWebsite: www.gda.capitalSource: GDA CapitalVoy FinanceCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.