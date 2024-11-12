Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
12.11.2024 11:06 Uhr
GREY2K USA: Seven in ten voters want dog racing subsidies to end in Ireland

New poll shows the welfare of greyhounds is a public concern ahead of General Election

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming majority of Irish voters are opposed to greyhound racing subsidies, according to a new survey by Norstat. The figures have been released following the approval of €19.8 million in greyhound subsidies for Budget 2025, and weeks before the General Election. The Norstat survey of 1,000 likely Irish voters was conducted from October 3rd to October 21st.

GREY2K USA Worldwide logo.

"This is the first in depth voter survey ever conducted on dog racing in Ireland, and confirms that greyhound racing no longer has the support of the public," said Patrick Baga, Advocacy and Research Director of GREY2K USA Worldwide.

Specific findings include:

  • 70% of voters are opposed to greyhound racing subsidies
  • 59% of voters are less likely to vote for a candidate for the Dáil who supports dog racing subsidies
  • Only 27% of voters believe greyhounds bred for racing have a good quality of life
  • 52% of voters think the Dáil should vote to phase out greyhound racing
  • Only 35% of voters think dog racing is important to the Irish economy
  • Only 1% of voters believe the government should subsidise greyhound racing instead of funding public services such as healthcare, childcare and affordable housing
  • Rural voters oppose greyhound racing subsidies by a margin of 67% to 12% and support phasing out greyhound racing by a margin of 49% to 27%

"This is an opportunity for candidates and political parties to be on the right side of an issue voters care about," said Baga. "The Irish electorate does not want an economy built on cruelty to dogs."

Ireland has fifteen operational dog tracks. Figures provided by Greyhound Racing Ireland reveal that deaths at greyhound tracks increased by 60% in the first half of 2024, and that nearly 3,000 greyhounds born in 2021 are now dead or missing.

About GREY2K USA Worldwide

GREY2K USA Worldwide is the largest greyhound protection organisation in the world with more than 300,000 supporters. It works to pass stronger greyhound protection laws, end the cruelty of dog, and promote the rescue of greyhounds across the globe. For more information, go to GREY2KUSA.org or visit GREY2K USA on Facebook, X or Instagram.

Contact: Patrick Baga, patrick@grey2kusa.org, +1-781-488-3526

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981695/5016657/GREY2K_USA_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seven-in-ten-voters-want-dog-racing-subsidies-to-end-in-ireland-302302195.html

