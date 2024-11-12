Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

12 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 11 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.993million Including current year income and expenses £49.231million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 258.19p Including current year income and expenses 259.44p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 258.68p Including current year income and expenses 259.82p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000