BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik (JNPKF.PK) reported group earnings after tax of 66.8 million euros in the first nine months compared to 54.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.15 euros compared to 0.94 euros. EBITDA was 160.6 million euros, up 12.2 percent from prior-year. The EBITDA margin was 19.7 percent compared to 18.6 percent. In the first nine months of 2024, revenue rose by 6.0 percent to 815.1 million euros, driven by the Advanced Photonic Solutions division and Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies.The Executive Board still expects revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range in 2024 and an EBITDA margin of 19.5 to 20.0 percent. The order intake for 2024 is likely to be slightly below the prior year's level.Jenoptik had previously targeted revenue of around 1.2 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 21 to 22 percent for fiscal 2025. The company now expects these targets to be achieved in 2026.Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG. 'The cyclical upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry is expected to take place later than we originally anticipated. In view of this, we expect to achieve our 2025 targets in 2026.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX