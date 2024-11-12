Beam Global Launches the BeamPatrol Transportable Off-grid Law Enforcement Electric Motorcycle and Charging Bundle

Solution provides safety and law enforcement personnel access to stealth electric motorcycles, motorcycle charging and off-grid emergency power

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced the official launch of the BeamPatrollaw enforcement electric motorcycle and charging product bundle. The off-grid charging station is a turnkey solution, powered by 100% renewable energy and equipped with four chargers and four electric motorcycles from Zero Motorcycles,a recognized brand in quality and performance already widely adopted by law enforcement. This new resource provides a solution that is self-contained and ready to operate, allowing first responders and security personnel to concentrate on their challenging work aided by the latest mobility technology without having to worry about infrastructure or integration.

Rapidly deployed and easily transported, the BeamPatrol station allows law enforcement and safety personnel to charge and quickly access nimble, quiet and responsive motorcycles without the need for any additional infrastructure or fuel. This innovative solution is ideal for law enforcement, customs and border patrol, the military, park services, air and seaport operations and any situation where the ability to rapidly gain access to an environment, without alerting targets of the operation, is required. BeamPatrol and the motorcycles it supports generate low to no maintenance or fuel costs and provide a highly reliable mobility solution while assisting in the carbon reduction efforts of the agencies that use the product.

Based on Beam Global's patented EV ARC product line, the BeamPatrol station deploys in minutes with no construction, no electrical work and no utility bill, making it an efficient and cost-effective solution for agencies. The BeamPatrol e-motorcycle charger generates and stores its own clean electricity and can continue to charge during the hours of darkness, inclement weather and grid outages thanks to its onboard battery storage. Transportable but permanent, the BeamPatrol station can be placed in challenging or typical environments and relocated as first responder demands change.

"Motorcycles can be highly effective law enforcement assets," said Chief Stephen Willis, a law enforcement veteran with over 40 years of leadership roles, including police chief, across 10 departments, who consulted on the development of the product. "As departments try to do more with less, having a motorcycle and charging infrastructure product bundle which reduces maintenance and fuel costs and requires no project management or integration should provide great value to police departments and other law enforcement agencies. Electric motorcycles are fast and quiet, allowing officers to approach suspects without alerting them. As a law enforcement professional, I can see a great deal of value in a product like the BeamPatrol."

"The EV ARC product platform is incredibly versatile because it can be adapted to create targeted solutions that address real-world challenges for a variety of audiences," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "In the case of law enforcement, our customers have expressed a need for bundled solutions which require little or no integration and are capable of maintaining operations during emergencies like grid outages while also providing reliable mobility for patrols and rapid responses. BeamPatrol stations give them a holistic and turnkey product that combines renewable charging and energy storage with electric motorcycles from top quality manufacturers like Zero Motorcycles, a high-quality brand already in use for these applications. We're equipping law enforcement and safety personnel with the resources they need to enhance their jobs."

A report by RTI International, Police Executive Research Forum for the National Institute of Justice concluded that many police departments are implementing technologies to increase efficiency and to improve outcomes, especially in times of diminished resources and enhanced public attention to and scrutiny of law enforcement tactics and outcomes. It is also estimated that 68% of the world's population will live in urban areas by 2025, according to a 2018 United Nations Report. This rapid urbanization presents significant challenges for law enforcement, as police resources are being stretched thin in increasingly populated areas and the demand for effective public safety measures becomes even more critical. There is a need for technology like the BeamPatrol solution that enhances mobility and improves response time for law enforcement agencies in these areas.

The BeamPatrol station adds to Beam Global's growing array of sustainable charging infrastructure solutions. To learn more about Beam Global products visit beamforall.com.

