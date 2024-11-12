Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 12:30 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 11 November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 11 November 2024 99.31p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.26p per ordinary share

12 November 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


