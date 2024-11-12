Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quest International: Quest Responds to the Surge in FDA Recalls by Strengthening Industry-Leading Field Corrective Action Services

Finanznachrichten News

Quest International's Expanded FCA Resources Offer Medical Device OEMs Timely, Reliable Support Amid Rising FDA Recalls

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Quest International, the leading integrated service and support partner for Medical Device Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its resources in Field Corrective Action (FCA) services to meet the industry's rising regulatory demands.

Quest International logo

Quest International logo
Quest International logo

As the FDA reports a steep increase in recall notices - 296 Class I recalls in Q1 2024 alone, marking a 13.8% rise over the previous quarter - medical device OEMs are under more pressure than ever to respond efficiently. With over 32,000 devices recalled since 2012, partnering with a trusted provider for timely and precise FCA execution is a top priority for many OEMs.

In recent months, several high-profile recalls have underscored the logistical and operational challenges that medical device OEMs face when executing large-scale corrective actions. For OEMs, finding a partner with the experience and resources to handle these demands can make the difference between a smooth FCA process and costly delays.

Quest's enhanced FCA services offer OEMs a robust, turnkey solution, delivering critical support in field services, logistics, repair and rework. Designed to scale up or down as needed, Quest's highly trained teams provide OEMs with the flexibility to meet regulatory timelines without diverting internal resources. This collaborative approach allows OEMs to maintain focus on their core innovations and customer relationships.

"Today's regulatory environment demands both precision and speed in every Field Corrective Action," said Shawn Arshadi, President and CEO of Quest International. "Quest has been the trusted partner for OEMs for 40 years, delivering seamless corrective action solutions that meet the highest standards in quality and compliance. We take pride in enabling our partners to respond to these challenges swiftly and confidently, knowing that we will execute with accuracy and reliability they expect."

Quest has completed a multitude of FCAs for major medical device OEMs, both small and large. One FCA involved remediating devices with the following scope:

  • Performing the FCA on 12,000 affected devices at 180 sites

  • Meeting a completion rate of at least fifteen devices per day

  • Achieving a failure rate of less than two percent

  • Adhering to a strict per-device budget

  • Completing the entire project within five months

"Our team's ability to exceed expectations ahead of schedule and within budget is a testament to Quest's scalable processes and our rigorous Quality Management System," added Arshadi. "Our commitment to excellence in every FCA project ensures that OEMs can maintain compliance, protect their brand reputation, and deliver safer, more reliable products to their end-users."

Quest's FCA offerings are reinforced by one of the industry's most rigorous Quality Management Systems (QMS), backed by ISO certifications that include ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 27001:2022, along with ANSI/ESD S20.20-2021 registration for ESD safety.

Contact Quest International today to ensure your Field Corrective Actions are completed with speed, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.

About Quest International

Quest International is the leading global aftermarket integrated service partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries, as well as an IT-managed services provider for emerging and enterprise businesses.

Contact Information

Aaron Schmidt
Marketing Manager
communications@questinc.com
949-581-9900

SOURCE: Quest International

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.