Group Revenue of $120m, exceeding third quarter guidance of $119m, representing 18% growth year-over-year

Group Net Income of $13m and Group Adj. EBITDA of $26m, exceeding guidance of $25m and increasing 45% year-over-year

Raised 2024 Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA guidance to $511m and $86m, respectively, representing growth of 24% and 61% and nearly 400bps of margin expansion

Reaffirming expectation to generate positive cash flow in 2024

Agreed improved commercial terms with all major U.S. sportsbook customers and many others across the globe

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Group"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Our strong results are underpinned by our successful commercial execution, positioning us to capture profitable growth alongside our partners as the sports betting industry continues to evolve and expand," said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. "We are empowering partners across the sports ecosystem to better reach, engage, and monetize fans using our innovative technology and unique data-driven insights."

$ in thousands Q324 Q323 Group Revenue 120,198 101,729 18.2 Betting Technology, Content Services 85,625 65,927 29.9 Media Technology, Content Services 22,126 22,938 (3.5 Sports Technology Services 12,447 12,864 (3.2 Group Net Income (Loss) 12,505 (11,616 nm Group Adjusted EBITDA 25,691 17,695 45.2 Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.4 17.4 400 bps $ in thousands YTD24 YTD23 Group Revenue 335,363 285,805 17.3 Betting Technology, Content Services 226,646 187,529 20.9 Media Technology, Content Services 75,554 63,059 19.8 Sports Technology Services 33,163 35,217 (5.8 Group Net Loss (34,828 (47,082 26.0 Group Adjusted EBITDA 53,366 41,387 28.9 Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.9 14.5 140 bps nm not meaningful

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $120.2 million. Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $85.6 million, driven primarily by higher customer utilization of Genius' available content, combined with growth in business with existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations. Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $22.1 million. Sports Technology Services: Revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $12.4 million.

Group revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $120.2 million. Group Net Income: Group net income was $12.5 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, representing a $24.1 million increase compared to the ($11.6 million) loss in the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Group net income was $12.5 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, representing a $24.1 million increase compared to the ($11.6 million) loss in the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $25.7 million in the quarter, exceeding guidance of $25.0 million. This represents a 45% increase compared to the $17.7 million reported in the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 400 basis points of margin expansion.

Q3 2024 Business Highlights

Announced new long-term deal with ESPN to help transform live, data-driven storytelling for NCAA sports and enhance broadcasts for the NBA and WNBA

Partnered with Reddit to power new sports scores feature with official NFL data, bringing the power of live game data to real-time fan conversations

Appointed Mark Kropf as Group Chief Technology Officer, joining from Google's Office of the Chief Technology Officer

After the reporting period: Agreed improved commercial terms with all major U.S. sportsbook customers and many others across the globe Launched FANHub, the world's first advertising and activation platform custom-built to reach and engage sports fans Partnered with The Los Angeles Rams to provide fans with augmented, data-driven in-game highlights within SoFi Stadium Appointed former President of Microsoft's Entertainment Devices Division, Robert J. Bach, as an Independent Director



Financial Outlook

Genius Sports expects to generate Group Revenue of approximately $511 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $86 million in 2024. This implies year-over-year Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth of 24% and 61%, respectively. Genius Sports also expects to generate positive cash flow in the full year of 2024.

$ in millions Q1 2024A Q2 2024A Q3 2024A Q4 2024E FY 2024E Group Revenue 120 95 120 176 511 Group Adjusted EBITDA 7 21 26 32 86

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 120,198 101,729 335,363 285,805 Cost of revenue 80,116 77,446 254,106 227,316 Gross profit 40,082 24,283 81,257 58,489 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 9,455 5,827 27,531 19,807 Research and development 5,848 6,115 19,683 18,196 General and administrative 30,403 20,399 82,855 58,091 Transaction expenses 432 832 2,524 2,156 Total operating expense 46,138 33,173 132,593 98,250 Loss from operations (6,056 (8,890 (51,336 (39,761 Interest (expense) income, net (13 1,157 1,001 1,373 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 1 (10 (18 (32 Gain (loss) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (2,809 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (534 Gain (loss) on foreign currency 21,099 (4,210 17,190 (1,913 Total other income (expense) 21,087 (3,063 18,173 (3,915 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,031 (11,953 (33,163 (43,676 Income tax expense (4,618 (1,163 (4,404 (5,763 Gain from equity method investment 2,092 1,500 2,739 2,357 Net income (loss) 12,505 (11,616 (34,828 (47,082 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 0.05 (0.05 (0.15 (0.21 Diluted 0.05 (0.05 (0.15 (0.21 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 229,588,604 227,257,564 229,460,263 225,343,728 Diluted 233,730,434 227,257,564 229,460,263 225,343,728

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 42,314 100,331 Restricted cash, current 26,761 Accounts receivable, net 73,033 71,088 Contract assets 49,924 38,802 Prepaid expenses 25,998 27,231 Other current assets 6,351 7,329 Total current assets 224,381 244,781 Property and equipment, net 16,857 11,552 Intangible assets, net 115,131 129,670 Operating lease right of use assets 8,075 7,011 Goodwill 326,011 326,011 Investments 30,736 26,399 Restricted cash, non-current 25,462 Other assets 3,687 4,838 Total assets 724,878 775,724 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 26,409 57,379 Accrued expenses 67,813 56,331 Deferred revenue 40,299 44,345 Current debt 23 7,573 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,238 3,610 Other current liabilities 11,312 13,676 Total current liabilities 149,094 182,914 Long-term debt less current portion 4 19 Deferred tax liability 15,623 15,335 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,892 3,501 Other liabilities 936 Total liabilities 169,613 202,705 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 215,245,703 shares issued and 211,139,755 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024; unlimited shares authorized, 213,224,868 shares issued and 209,118,920 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 2,152 2,132 B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,678,736 1,646,082 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (17,653 (17,653 Accumulated deficit (1,059,315 (1,024,487 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,657 (33,057 Total shareholders' equity 555,265 573,019 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 724,878 775,724

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from operating activities: Net loss (34,828 (47,082 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,208 53,025 Loss on disposal of assets 18 32 Loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 2,809 Stock-based compensation 32,955 19,248 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 534 Non-cash interest expense, net 187 Non-cash lease expense 3,431 2,941 Amortization of contract cost 939 743 Deferred income taxes 710 Allowance for expected credit losses (122 1,441 Gain from equity method investment (2,739 (2,357 (Gain) loss on foreign currency remeasurement (16,940 1,224 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,933 (32,285 Contract assets (11,122 (4,555 Prepaid expenses 1,233 (22,056 Other current assets 2,480 562 Other assets (1,287 1,547 Accounts payable (30,970 10,529 Accrued expenses 11,482 8,767 Deferred revenue (5,485 (268 Other current liabilities (3,579 (1,865 Operating lease liabilities (3,516 (2,982 Net cash used in operating activities (4,775 (9,151 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,446 (2,480 Capitalization of internally developed software costs (38,110 (33,004 Distributions from equity method investments 1,561 1,555 Purchases of intangible assets (240 Proceeds from disposal of assets 10 53 Net cash used in investing activities (45,985 (34,116 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans and mortgage (16 (16 Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants 6,812 Repayment of promissory notes (7,575 (7,387 Net cash used in financing activities (7,591 (591 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,633 1,229 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (56,718 (42,629 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 125,793 159,020 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 69,075 116,391 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities: Cash paid during the period for interest 579 3 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 1,596 4,132 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of common shares by subsidiary in connection with warrant redemptions 17,653 Issuance of common stock in connection with business combinations 10,157

Genius Sports Limited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars, in thousands) Consolidated net income (loss) 12,505 (11,616 (34,828 (47,082 Adjusted for: Net, interest expense (income) 13 (1,157 (1,001 (1,373 Income tax expense 4,618 1,163 4,404 5,763 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 2,725 10,321 21,953 30,171 Other depreciation and amortization (2) 12,946 7,942 36,194 23,597 Stock-based compensation (3) 9,322 5,063 34,559 19,392 Transaction expenses 432 832 2,524 2,156 Litigation and related costs (4) 3,295 21 5,643 1,413 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 534 Loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 2,809 (Gain) loss on foreign currency (21,099 4,210 (17,190 1,913 Other (5) 934 916 1,108 2,094 Adjusted EBITDA 25,691 17,695 53,366 41,387

Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions (inclusive of amortization for marketing products, acquired technology, and historical data rights related to the acquisition of a majority interest in Genius in 2018). Includes depreciation of Genius' property and equipment, amortization of contract costs, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions. Includes restricted shares, stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers. Includes litigation and related costs incurred by the Company relating to discrete and non-routine legal proceedings that are not part of the normal operations of the Company's business. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, legal proceedings included Sportscastr litigation and dMY litigation (see Note 16 "Commitments and Contingencies" to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 12, 2024, and Spirable litigation (see Item 3.D "Risks Related to Legal Matters and Regulations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 15, 2024 for further details). All other legal proceedings are expensed as part of our on-going operations and included in general and administrative expenses. Includes professional fees for finance transformation project, expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions, gain/loss on disposal of assets, severance costs and non-recurring compensation payments.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its non-GAAP measure is included above.

Adjusted EBITDA

We present Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to Genius' revenue-generating operations, including stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), litigation and related costs, transaction expenses and gain or loss on foreign currency.

Group Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate Genius' core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. Genius believes Group Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating Genius' operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, Genius' calculation of Group Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group Adjusted EBITDA and Group Adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any US GAAP financial measure.

We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures, including fluctuating foreign currency and exchange rates; risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty; and other factors included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, or the documents to which we refer readers in this press release, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

