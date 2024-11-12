Hardman & Co Research
Analyst interview | Investment Companies
Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | Operating companies' widening margins and strong EBITDA growth
ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.
Mark Thomas discusses the recent performance and strategic direction of ICG Enterprise Trust following its 1H FY25 results. The conversation covers key topics, including its strong EBITDA growth, widening margins and ICGT's focused approach investing in profitable private companies primarily across Europe and the US. Mark addresses how the Trust has maintained resilience amidst economic volatility, showcasing accelerated new investments and increased shareholder returns.
