Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
12.11.24
13:54 Uhr
125,96 Euro
+0,62
+0,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,00125,4214:01
125,00125,8814:01
GlobeNewswire
12.11.2024 13:22 Uhr
86 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Finanznachrichten News
As of November 12, 2024, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley &
Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short         ISIN    
----------------------------------
BULL KINDSD X3 AVA 1 GB00BG5ZV313
----------------------------------
BULL KINDR X3 AVA 3  GB00BL06VB21
----------------------------------
BEAR KINDR X3 AVA 4  GB00BL06LP68
----------------------------------
MINI L KINDR AVA 13  GB00BL010S77
----------------------------------
MINI L KINDR AVA 16  GB00BL04JB29
----------------------------------
MINI L KINDR AVA 14  GB00BL01WW53
----------------------------------
BULL KIND X2 AVA 1  GB00BW6QV914
----------------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
