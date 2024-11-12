Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of November 12, 2024, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN ---------------------------------- BULL KINDSD X3 AVA 1 GB00BG5ZV313 ---------------------------------- BULL KINDR X3 AVA 3 GB00BL06VB21 ---------------------------------- BEAR KINDR X3 AVA 4 GB00BL06LP68 ---------------------------------- MINI L KINDR AVA 13 GB00BL010S77 ---------------------------------- MINI L KINDR AVA 16 GB00BL04JB29 ---------------------------------- MINI L KINDR AVA 14 GB00BL01WW53 ---------------------------------- BULL KIND X2 AVA 1 GB00BW6QV914 ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.