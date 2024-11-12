Q1 FY2025

3.5% Year on Year Revenue Increase to £195.1 million

5.2% Revenue Increase at Constant Currency

Diluted EPS £0.04 compared to £0.21 in the prior comparative period

Adjusted Diluted EPS £0.25 compared to £0.39 in the prior comparative period

Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year ("Q1 FY2025").

"We are pleased with our results for the first quarter of FY25 showing both year on year and quarter on quarter revenue growth. We believe our business is well set up for new growth areas whilst reducing our industry vertical concentration. Our focus on AI is establishing leading edge propositions to solve real business challenges and our acquisition of GalaxE has enhanced our core modernization capability, adding patented IP that provides clients with a more efficient and cost effective path to their new digital future. These capabilities give us access to larger, more complex transformation programmes, with a powerful proprietary set of accelerators, providing us with a compelling sales offering. Our focus on digital solutions, initially built around the core, is now extending directly into the core itself," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q1 FY2025 was £195.1 million, an increase of 3.5% compared to £188.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increase at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 5.2% for Q1 FY2025.

(a non-IFRS measure)* was 5.2% for Q1 FY2025. Profit before tax for Q1 FY2025 was £4.2 million, compared to £17.3 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for Q1 FY2025 was £19.2 million, or 9.9% of revenue, compared to £29.8 million, or 15.8% of revenue, in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £2.2 million, resulting in a diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of £0.04, compared to profit of £12.4 million and diluted EPS of £0.21 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £15.1 million, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £0.25, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £22.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.39 in the same period in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash from operating activities was £4.4 million in Q1 FY2025, compared to net cash from operating activities of £16.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £3.5 million in Q1 FY2025, compared to £16.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

At September 30, 2024, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £52.8 million, compared to £62.4 million at June 30, 2024.

* Definitions of the non-IFRS measures used by the Company and a reconciliation of such measures to the related IFRS financial measure can be found under the sections below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures."

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024:

Headcount totaled 11,821 at September 30, 2024, with an average of 10,627 operational employees in Q1 FY2025, compared to a headcount of 11,761 at September 30, 2023 and an average of 10,751 operational employees in the same period in the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve-month basis was 147 at September 30, 2024, compared to 145 clients at September 30, 2023.

Top 10 clients accounted for 36% of revenue in Q1 FY2025, compared to 35% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 39% of revenue was generated in North America, 25% was generated in Europe, 31% was generated in the United Kingdom and 5% was generated in the rest of the world in Q1 FY2025. This compares to 30% in North America, 25% in Europe, 35% in the United Kingdom and 10% in the Rest of the World in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 20% of revenue was generated from Payments, 17% from BCM, 9% from Insurance, 21% from TMT, 9% from Mobility, 12% from Healthcare, and 12% from Other in Q1 FY2025. This compares to 27% from Payments, 14% from BCM, 8% from Insurance, 23% from TMT, 11% from Mobility, 4% from Healthcare, and 13% from Other in the same period in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025:

Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £195.0 million to £197.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue increase of between 8.5% and 9.5% on a year over year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.24 to £0.25 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2025:

Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £800.0 million to £810.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue increase of between 10.0% and 11.5% on a year over year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £1.12 to £1.17 per share.

This above guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2025 assumes the exchange rates on October 31, 2024 (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.30 US Dollar and 1.19 Euro).

Endava is not able, at this time, to reconcile its expectations for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2025 for a rate of revenue growth or decline at constant currency or adjusted diluted EPS to their respective most directly comparable IFRS measures as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net, and fair value movement of contingent consideration, as applicable. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Endava's results computed in accordance with IFRS.

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

We are a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling our customers to drive real impact and meaningful change. By combining world-class engineering, deep industry expertise and a customer-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that fuel transformation and empower businesses to succeed in the AI-driven digital shift. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30, 2024, 11,821 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance in this press release. These measures include revenue growth/(decline) rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue growth/(decline) rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average currency rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, net, and fair value movement of contingent consideration, all of which are non-cash items except for realised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, net. Our Adjusted PBT margin is our Adjusted PBT as a percentage of our total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT less the tax charge for the period adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments to PBT.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible). Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to be a measure of residual cash available for management's discretionary use since it omits significant sources and uses of cash flow, including mandatory debt repayments and changes in working capital.

Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's ability to develop AI into leading edge propositions to solve real business challenges; the impact of GalaxE on Endava's capabilities; Endava's business initiatives, growth opportunities and offerings; Endava's addressable market size; and management's financial outlook for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2025. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's ability to achieve its revenue growth goals including as a result of a slower conversion of its pipeline; Endava's expectations of future operating results or financial performance; Endava's ability to accurately forecast and achieve its announced guidance; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilization rates to support its gross margin; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; the size of Endava's addressable market and market trends; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and industry trends and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's plans for growth and future operations, including its ability to manage its growth; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes; the impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including as a result of actual or anticipated changes in interest rates, economic inflation and the responses by central banking authorities to control such inflation; and the impact of political instability, natural disaster, events of terrorism and wars, including the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia and related sanctions, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 19, 2024 and in other filings that Endava makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 195,052 188,421 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (139,520 (127,319 Allocated cost of sales (6,873 (6,632 Total cost of sales (146,393 (133,951 GROSS PROFIT 48,659 54,470 Selling, general and administrative expenses (43,969 (38,363 OPERATING PROFIT 4,690 16,107 Net finance income/(expense) (477 1,206 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4,213 17,313 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (1,966 (4,947 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,247 12,366 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations and net investment hedge impact (23,340 4,742 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY (21,093 17,108 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS): Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 59,051,116 57,901,454 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 59,430,225 58,438,198 Basic EPS (£) 0.04 0.21 Diluted EPS (£) 0.04 0.21

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023

(1) £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 494,409 515,724 257,523 Intangible assets 115,598 127,797 65,450 Property, plant and equipment 18,197 20,638 24,506 Lease right-of-use assets 50,474 53,294 65,100 Deferred tax assets 18,613 18,323 21,371 Financial assets and other receivables 9,455 10,499 3,177 TOTAL 706,746 746,275 437,127 ASSETS CURRENT Trade and other receivables 198,201 193,673 187,434 Corporation tax receivable 9,783 11,402 5,347 Financial assets 181 183 67 Cash and cash equivalents 52,811 62,358 168,191 TOTAL 260,976 267,616 361,039 TOTAL ASSETS 967,722 1,013,891 798,166 LIABILITIES CURRENT Lease liabilities 14,161 14,450 14,698 Trade and other payables 102,146 116,569 84,617 Corporation tax payable 8,645 8,556 7,549 Contingent consideration 6,651 8,444 8,067 Deferred consideration 5,749 5,840 155 TOTAL 137,352 153,859 115,086 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Borrowings 132,638 144,754 Lease liabilities 40,811 43,557 54,253 Deferred tax liabilities 29,110 30,814 14,047 Contingent consideration 9,336 Deferred consideration 943 943 5,676 Other liabilities 424 509 522 TOTAL 203,926 220,577 83,834 EQUITY Share capital 1,180 1,180 1,155 Share premium 21,280 21,280 14,635 Merger relief reserve 63,440 63,440 42,805 Retained earnings 583,969 573,640 546,111 Other reserves (43,399 (20,059 (5,434 Investment in own shares (26 (26 (26 TOTAL 626,444 639,455 599,246 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 967,722 1,013,891 798,166

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

September 30(2) 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 2,247 12,366 Income tax charge 1,966 4,947 Non-cash adjustments 23,593 15,800 Tax paid (1,320 (2,348 Net changes in working capital (22,112 (14,178 Net cash from operating activities 4,374 16,587 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (1,135 (807 Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 36 3 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (68 (4,182 Other acquisition-related settlements (6,680 Interest received 367 1,565 Net cash used in investing activities (800 (10,101 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sublease 30 56 Repayment of borrowings (7,000 Repayment of lease liabilities (3,093 (3,348 Repayment of lease interest (507 (572 Interest and debt financing costs paid (2,252 (287 Grant received 274 207 Proceeds from exercise of options 11 Net cash used in financing activities (12,548 (3,933 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,974 2,553 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 62,358 164,703 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (573 935 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 52,811 168,191

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH/(DECLINE) RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH/(DECLINE) RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY: Three Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 REVENUE GROWTH/(DECLINE) RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 3.5 (3.9 Impact of Foreign exchange rate fluctuations 1.7 3.3 REVENUE GROWTH/(DECLINE) RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY 5.2 (0.6

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD: Three Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4,213 17,313 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 11,021 9,939 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 6,146 3,401 Foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, net (846 (2,079 Fair value movement of contingent consideration (1,302 1,236 Total adjustments 15,019 12,497 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 19,232 29,810 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,247 12,366 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 15,019 12,497 Tax impact of adjustments (2,171 (1,939 ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 15,095 22,924

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Three Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (£) 0.04 0.21 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 0.19 0.17 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 0.10 0.06 Foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, net (0.01 (0.04 Fair value movement of contingent consideration (0.03 0.02 Tax impact of adjustments (0.04 (0.03 Total adjustments 0.21 0.18 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (£) 0.25 0.39

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4,374 16,587 Adjustments: Grant received 274 207 Net purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (1,099 (804 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW 3,549 15,990

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE Three Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 7,794 6,802 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,227 3,137 Total 11,021 9,939

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION Three Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 5,180 5,196 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,897 4,223 Total 12,077 9,419

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT Three Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 Closing number of total employees (including directors) 11,821 11,761 Average operational employees 10,627 10,751 Top 10 customers % 36 35 Number of clients with £1m of revenue (rolling 12 months) 147 145 Geographic split of revenue % North America 39 30 Europe 25 25 UK 31 35 Rest of World (RoW) 5 10 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments 20 27 Banking and Capital Markets 17 14 Insurance 9 8 TMT 21 23 Mobility 9 11 Healthcare 12 4 Other 12 13

FOOTNOTES

(1) Restated to include the effect of revisions arising from provisional to final acquisition accounting for DEK and Mudbath.

(2) The presentation of the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows has been changed to separately present the repayment of lease interest from the total repayments of lease liabilities.

