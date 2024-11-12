Omnia Strategy Group analysis shows 86% see AI reshaping global digital infrastructure, yet only 28% of data centers are ready; 82% believe AI disparities will create new forms of global conflict

Today, Omnia Strategy Group, a leading B2B tech advisory, released its 2025 State of AI Readiness, an expanded analysis from the comprehensive 2025 Technology Impact Report. This focused report surveys the AI readiness of 375 business leaders, technology professionals, and policymakers across major industries in the United States, examining how infrastructure readiness will shape economic opportunity, global collaboration, and human progress.

The findings expose a clear reality: while AI advances rapidly, our current infrastructure and organizational readiness fall short of supporting its potential. This gap affects everything from market dynamics to global problem-solving capacity. For executives, technology leaders, and policymakers, understanding and addressing these limitations will determine their ability to drive innovation, participate in global markets, and contribute to meaningful global solutions.

"This data reveals the distance between AI ambition and actual readiness," said Jessica Marie, Founder and CEO of Omnia Strategy Group. "The relationship between AI ambition and infrastructure capacity will shape market opportunities, global collaboration, and human advancement. Leaders who grasp the full scope of AI readiness-from core systems to security frameworks-can create foundations for both organizational success and meaningful societal progress. This moment demands thoughtful evaluation of how we build and invest in infrastructure that enables both competitive strength and collective achievement."

Key findings from the report:

The Expected Impact of Artificial Intelligence

86% of respondents believe AI will play a highly significant role in shaping global digital infrastructure over the next decade.

79% see AI as the emerging technology with the most significant geopolitical impact, positioning it as a central force in global competition.

The Infrastructure Reality

Only 28% of respondents feel data centers are fully prepared to handle AI's computational demands, revealing a key limitation in infrastructure readiness.

Integrating with AI and machine learning workloads remains one of the biggest challenges for data centers, cited by 46% of respondents.

Only 27% believe that current API management platforms are fully prepared to support the complexities of AI integration over the next decade; other top gaps include AI-specific security (52%), data privacy and compliance (48%), and automated API generation (46%).

Geopolitical Stakes

74% of respondents view AI as crucial for addressing urgent global challenges like climate change and pandemics, underscoring AI's potential to drive international collaboration on critical issues. Yet the gap in infrastructure readiness poses a risk to this potential, threatening market position and humanity's ability to address these challenges.

82% believe that disparities in AI capabilities between nations are likely to lead to new forms of global conflict or competition.

While 72% of organizations report considering geopolitical implications when developing their AI strategies, a notable portion remains unprepared for the complex, cross-border dynamics AI introduces.

"The AI conversation has been dominated by hype and speculation," continued Jessica Marie. "This research brings clarity to what matters: the practical foundations required for AI to deliver on its promise. Our data shows that success with AI requires both bold vision and thoughtful infrastructure strategy. Organizations that align these elements-matching ambitious ideas with strong foundations-will set the pace of meaningful innovation in the years ahead."

Methodology

This analysis includes responses from 375 U.S. professionals, including executives, IT leaders, data scientists, researchers, and policy experts across sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, energy, retail, and government-from startups to large enterprises.

The "2025 State of AI Readiness" builds on key findings from Omnia Strategy Group's 2025 Technology Impact Report, providing a detailed view of the readiness challenges and infrastructure demands posed by AI.

For a comprehensive analysis of these findings, download the 2025 State of AI Readiness at www.workwithomnia.com/ai-readiness-report.

Organizations looking to leverage insights from the 2025 State of AI Readiness can explore a range of customizable options, including white-labeled versions, with end-to-end strategic support available for select partners. For more information, visit www.workwithomnia.com/tech-report-solutions.

About Omnia Strategy Group

Omnia Strategy Group specializes in strategic positioning, industry analysis, and custom research, helping organizations navigate complex, evolving markets. With expertise across enterprise technology, sustainability, and emerging industries, we collaborate with both the private and public sector to guide strategy and deliver transformative solutions. Our approach provides profound insights that place organizations and thought leaders at the forefront of their fields, shaping the future with clarity and purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112833334/en/

Contacts:

press@workwithomnia.com