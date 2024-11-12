LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) ("EVgo" or the "Company") today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT to discuss EVgo's results and other business highlights.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 reached $67.5 million, compared to $35.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing 92% year-over-year growth. Revenue growth was driven by year-over-year increases in charging network and eXtend revenues.

Network throughput increased to 78 GWh in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 37 GWh in the third quarter of 2023, representing 111% year-over-year growth. The Company added more than 147,000 new customer accounts during the third quarter of 2024, a 39% year-over-year increase in new accounts. The overall number of customer accounts was more than 1.2 million at quarter end, an increase of 57% year-over-year.

"I'm pleased to report another record quarter anchored by strong revenues and triple digit year-over-year network throughput growth," said Badar Khan, EVgo's CEO. "Our deployment team continued to meet demand head-on bringing a record number of stalls online in the third quarter. With our conditional commitment from DOE for a loan guarantee of up to $1.05 billion announced last month, EVgo is poised to lead the industry as the charging provider of choice. As we look ahead to the end of the year and into fiscal 2025, we are working diligently to complete the loan process, drive our next phase of growth as an owner and operator of fast charging infrastructure, and deliver continued and sustainable value creation for our shareholders."

Business Highlights

DOE Conditional Commitment: On October 3, 2024, EVgo received conditional commitment for a loan guarantee of up to $1.05 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office ("DOE LPO") under its Title 17 program, to build approximately 7,500 fast charging stalls across the U.S. The loan is expected to support the Company in its efforts to double its deployment rate of critical charging infrastructure in high-growth markets and enable the expansion of EV charging access in rural and lower income communities. The Company is working towards satisfying certain technical, legal, environmental and financial conditions to enter into a definitive agreement with the DOE.

Co-Development Agreement for Next Generation Charging Architecture: EVgo and Delta Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding in October 2024 to co-develop the next generation of chargers to improve customer experience, enhance charger reliability, and drive cost efficiencies with advanced firmware and hardware design.

30C Income Tax Credits: EVgo sold its 2023 portfolio of 30C income tax credits for $11.0 million, before estimated transaction costs of $2.0 million, most of which is expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter.

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard ("LCFS"): On November 8, 2024, the California Air Resources Board voted to adopt amendments to the LCFS, which are expected to strengthen regulatory credit values for years to come.

Stall Development: The Company ended the quarter with approximately 3,680 stalls in operation, including EVgo eXtend stalls. EVgo added over 270 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter, including EVgo eXtend stalls.

Average Daily Network Throughput: Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo network was 254 kilowatt hours per day in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 64% compared to 155 kilowatt hours per day in the third quarter of 2023.

EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ was 21% of total charging sessions initiated in the third quarter of 2024, and the number of Autocharge+ charging sessions in the third quarter increased 132% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Autocharge+ was 21% of total charging sessions initiated in the third quarter of 2024, and the number of Autocharge+ charging sessions in the third quarter increased 132% compared to the third quarter of 2023. PlugShare: PlugShare reached 5.7 million registered users and achieved 8.8 million check-ins since inception.

Financial & Operational Highlights

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $67.5 million

of $67.5 million Network Throughput 1 of 78 gigawatt-hours

of 78 gigawatt-hours Customer Account Additions of over 147,000 accounts

of over 147,000 accounts Gross Profit of $6.4 million

of $6.4 million Net Loss of $33.3 million

of $33.3 million Adjusted Gross Profit 2 of $18.0 million

of $18.0 million Adjusted EBITDA 2 of ($8.9) million

of ($8.9) million Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $12.1 million

of $12.1 million Capital Expenditures of $25.8 million

of $25.8 million Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets2 of $5.2 million

____________________ 1 Network throughput for EVgo network excludes EVgo eXtend sites. 2 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'24 Q3'23 Better

(Worse) Q3'24 YTD Q3'23 YTD Better

(Worse) Network Throughput (GWh) 78 37 111 % 197 80 146 % Revenue $ 67,535 $ 35,107 92 % $ 189,312 $ 110,959 71 % Gross profit $ 6,368 $ 604 * % $ 19,607 $ 6,174 218 % Gross margin 9.4 % 1.7 % 770 bps 10.4 % 5.6 % 480 bps Net loss $ (33,290 ) $ (28,257 ) (18 )% $ (91,093 ) $ (98,877 ) 8 % Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 17,989 $ 9,281 94 % $ 52,934 $ 28,539 85 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 26.6 % 26.4 % 20 bps 28.0 % 25.7 % 230 bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (8,881 ) $ (14,248 ) 38 % $ (24,070 ) $ (44,868 ) 46 %

____________________ 1 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in these materials. * Percentage over 999%

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Q3'24 YTD Q3'23 YTD Change Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,101 $ (7,256 ) 267 % $ 5,575 $ (29,781 ) 119 % GAAP capital expenditures $ 25,835 $ 24,028 8 % $ 71,102 $ 124,085 (43 )% Less capital offsets: OEM infrastructure payments 4,909 6,022 (18 )% 16,691 15,939 5 % Proceeds from capital-build funding 5,740 2,823 103 % 11,879 7,079 68 % Proceeds from transfer of 30C income tax credits, net 9,978 - * % 9,978 - * % Total capital offsets 20,627 8,845 133 % 38,548 23,018 67 % Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets1 $ 5,208 $ 15,183 (66 )% $ 32,554 $ 101,067 (68 )%

____________________ 1 Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in these materials. * Percentage not meaningful

9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Increase Stalls in operation or under construction: EVgo Network 3,800 3,240 17 % EVgo eXtend 620 140 343 % Total stalls in operation or under construction 4,420 3,380 31 % Stalls in operation: EVgo Network 3,390 2,700 26 % EVgo eXtend 290 40 625 % Total stalls in operation 3,680 2,740 34 %

2024 Financial Guidance

EVgo is updating 2024 guidance as follows:

Raising the midpoint of total revenue guidance by $2.5 million with total revenue guidance of $250 - $265 million

Raising the midpoint of Adjusted EBITDA* guidance by $4 million with Adjusted EBITDA guidance of ($38) - ($32) million

____________________ * A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across 40 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima, EVgo Inside, EVgo Rewards, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "assume" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo's future financial and operating performance, revenues, market size and opportunity, capital expenditures and offsets; EVgo's progress on its network buildout, customer experience, technological capabilities and cost efficiencies; anticipated benefits and growth from the conditional commitment from the DOE for a loan guarantee; growth in the Company's throughput; growth in the Company's commercial charging business; and the Company's collaboration with partners. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes or developments in the broader general market; EVgo's dependence on the widespread adoption of EVs and growth of the EV and EV charging markets; competition from existing and new competitors; EVgo's ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base and manage its operations; the risks associated with cyclical demand for EVgo's services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns; fluctuations in EVgo's revenue and operating results; EVgo's ability to satisfy the required conditions, enter into definitive agreements and receive loan funding in connection with, and to realize any anticipated benefits and growth from, the conditional commitment from the DOE for a loan guarantee; unfavorable conditions or disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo's ability to obtain additional financing on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo's ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; any current, pending or future legislation, regulations or policies that could impact EVgo's business, results of operations and financial condition, including regulations impacting the EV charging market and government programs designed to drive broader adoption of EVs and any reduction, modification or elimination of such programs due to the results of the 2024 Presidential and Congressional elections; EVgo's ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards and market demands related to EV charging; impediments to EVgo's expansion plans, including permitting and utility-related delays; EVgo's ability to integrate any businesses it acquires; EVgo's ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel; risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims; EVgo's dependence on third parties, including hardware and software vendors and service providers, utilities and permit-granting entities; supply chain disruptions, inflation and other increases in expenses; safety and environmental requirements or regulations that may subject EVgo to unanticipated liabilities or costs; EVgo's ability to enter into and maintain valuable partnerships with commercial or public-entity property owners, landlords and/or tenants (collectively "Site Hosts"), original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"), fleet operators and suppliers; EVgo's ability to maintain, protect and enhance EVgo's intellectual property; and general economic or political conditions, including the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and the broader Middle East region, and elevated rates of inflation and associated changes in monetary policy. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo" in EVgo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo's website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Financial Statements

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 153,406 $ 209,146 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $838 and $1,116 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 35,395 34,882 Accounts receivable, capital-build 15,812 9,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,292 14,081 Total current assets 223,905 267,406 Property, equipment and software, net 407,650 389,227 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,609 67,724 Other assets 2,173 2,208 Intangible assets, net 41,297 48,997 Goodwill 31,052 31,052 Total assets $ 791,686 $ 806,614 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,583 $ 10,133 Accrued liabilities 40,283 40,549 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,471 6,018 Deferred revenue, current1 31,782 32,349 Other current liabilities 11,146 298 Total current liabilities 102,265 89,347 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 79,464 61,987 Earnout liability, at fair value 719 654 Asset retirement obligations 20,109 18,232 Capital-build liability 47,021 35,787 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 70,666 55,091 Warrant liabilities, at fair value 5,656 5,141 Total liabilities 325,900 266,239 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 810,612 700,964 Stockholders' deficit (344,826 ) (160,589 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit $ 791,686 $ 806,614

____________________ 1 In 2024, deferred revenue, current, and customer deposits were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Revenue Charging, retail $ 26,656 $ 13,357 100 % $ 67,318 $ 29,057 132 % Charging, commercial 8,622 4,042 113 % 21,555 8,175 164 % Charging, OEM 4,305 1,477 191 % 10,675 3,015 254 % Regulatory credit sales 2,191 1,807 21 % 5,974 4,635 29 % Network, OEM 1,278 1,114 15 % 6,328 4,555 39 % Total charging network 43,052 21,797 98 % 111,850 49,437 126 % eXtend 21,912 10,475 109 % 68,730 54,048 27 % Ancillary 2,571 2,835 (9 )% 8,732 7,474 17 % Total revenue 67,535 35,107 92 % 189,312 110,959 71 % Cost of sales Charging network1 28,872 15,556 86 % 72,361 37,544 93 % Other1 20,753 10,328 101 % 64,294 44,997 43 % Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 11,542 8,619 34 % 33,050 22,244 49 % Total cost of sales 61,167 34,503 77 % 169,705 104,785 62 % Gross profit 6,368 604 954 % 19,607 6,174 218 % Operating expenses General and administrative 33,114 32,001 3 % 101,167 104,223 (3 )% Depreciation, amortization and accretion 5,043 4,975 1 % 14,986 14,542 3 % Total operating expenses 38,157 36,976 3 % 116,153 118,765 (2 )% Operating loss (31,789 ) (36,372 ) 13 % (96,546 ) (112,591 ) 14 % Interest income 1,809 2,898 (38 )% 6,146 7,095 (13 )% Other (expense) income, net (1 ) 1 (200 )% (18 ) 1 * % Change in fair value of earnout liability (374 ) 442 (185 )% (65 ) 875 (107 )% Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,910 ) 4,774 (161 )% (515 ) 5,785 (109 )% Total other (expense) income, net (1,476 ) 8,115 (118 )% 5,548 13,756 (60 )% Loss before income tax expense (33,265 ) (28,257 ) (18 )% (90,998 ) (98,835 ) 8 % Income tax expense (25 ) - * % (95 ) (42 ) (126 )% Net loss (33,290 ) (28,257 ) (18 )% (91,093 ) (98,877 ) 8 % Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (21,581 ) (18,536 ) (16 )% (59,174 ) (69,054 ) 14 % Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (11,709 ) $ (9,721 ) (20 )% $ (31,919 ) $ (29,823 ) (7 )% Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 106,206 102,687 105,491 86,449

____________________ 1 In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company changed the presentation of cost of sales to disaggregate such costs between "charging network" and "other." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current presentation.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (91,093 ) $ (98,877 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation, amortization and accretion 48,036 36,786 Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense 6,228 8,065 Share-based compensation 15,473 21,023 Change in fair value of earnout liability 65 (875 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 515 (5,785 ) Other 5 23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (512 ) (14,581 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (2,051 ) (289 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 45 955 Accounts payable 210 2,781 Accrued liabilities 3,121 2,247 Deferred revenue1 15,008 19,196 Other current and noncurrent liabilities 10,525 (450 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,575 (29,781 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (71,102 ) (124,085 ) Proceeds from insurance for property losses 234 242 Net cash used in investing activities (70,868 ) (123,843 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the ATM - 5,828 Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the equity offering - 128,023 Proceeds from capital-build funding 11,879 7,079 Payments of deferred debt issuance costs (2,326 ) - Payments of deferred equity issuance costs - (5,090 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,553 135,840 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (55,740 ) (17,784 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 209,146 246,493 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 153,406 $ 228,709

____________________ 1 In 2024, deferred revenue, current, and customer deposits were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo's financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo's recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo's business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes some, but not all of the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: "Charging Network Margin," "Adjusted Cost of Sales," "Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue," "Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss)," "Adjusted Gross Margin," "Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses," "Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue," "EBITDA," "EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," and "Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets." With respect to Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, pursuant to the terms of certain OEM contracts, EVgo is paid well in advance of when revenue can be recognized, and usually, the payment is tied to the number of stalls that commence operations under the applicable contractual arrangement while the related revenue is deferred at the time of payment and is recognized as revenue over time as EVgo provides charging and other services to the OEM and the OEM's customers. EVgo management therefore uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, including the cash used for, and the return on, its investment in its charging infrastructure. EVgo believes that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo's performance and help to depict a meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Charging Network Margin, Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo's financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

EVgo defines Charging Network Margin as total charging network revenue less charging network cost of sales divided by total charging network revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses before (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) bad debt expense (recoveries), and (iv) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, (ii) amortization, (iii) accretion, (iv) interest income, (v) interest expense, and (vi) income tax expense (benefit). EVgo defines EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) loss (gain) on investments, (iv) bad debt expense (recoveries), (v) change in fair value of earnout liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets as capital expenditures adjusted for the following capital offsets: (i) all payments under OEM infrastructure agreements excluding any amounts directly attributable to OEM customer charging credit programs and pass-through of non-capital expense reimbursements, (ii) proceeds from capital-build funding and (iii) proceeds from the transfer of 30C income tax credits, net of transaction costs. The tables below present quantitative reconciliations of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as described in this paragraph.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Q3'24 YTD Q3'23 YTD Change GAAP revenue $ 67,535 $ 35,107 92 % $ 189,312 $ 110,959 71 % GAAP net loss $ (33,290 ) $ (28,257 ) (18 )% $ (91,093 ) $ (98,877 ) 8 % GAAP net loss margin (49.3 %) (80.5 %) 3,120 bps (48.1 )% (89.1 )% 4,100 bps Adjustments: Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 11,706 8,746 34 % 33,470 22,621 48 % Amortization 4,354 4,264 2 % 13,159 12,500 5 % Accretion 525 584 (10 )% 1,407 1,665 (15 )% Interest income (1,809 ) (2,898 ) 38 % (6,146 ) (7,095 ) 13 % Income tax expense 25 - * % 95 42 126 % EBITDA $ (18,489 ) $ (17,561 ) (5 )% $ (49,108 ) $ (69,144 ) 29 % EBITDA margin (27.4 %) (50.0 %) 2,260 bps (25.9 )% (62.3 )% 3,640 bps Adjustments: Share-based compensation $ 5,370 $ 6,101 (12 )% 15,473 21,023 (26 )% Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense 731 2,216 (67 )% 6,228 8,065 (23 )% Loss on investments - 12 (100 )% 5 16 (69 )% Bad debt expense 216 199 9 % 527 352 50 % Change in fair value of earnout liability 374 (442 ) 185 % 65 (875 ) 107 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,910 (4,774 ) 161 % 515 (5,785 ) 109 % Other1 7 1 600 % 2,225 1,480 50 % Total adjustments 9,608 3,313 190 % 25,038 24,276 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,881 ) $ (14,248 ) 38 % $ (24,070 ) $ (44,868 ) 46 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (13.2 %) (40.6 %) 2,740 bps (12.7 %) (40.4 )% 2,770 bps

____________________ * Percentage greater than 999%, bps greater than 9,999 or not meaningful. 1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, comprised primarily of costs and adjustments related to the organizational realignment announced by the Company on January 17, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, comprised primarily of costs related to the previous reorganization of Company resources announced by the Company on February 23, 2023 and the petition filed by EVgo in the Delaware Court of Chancery in February 2023 seeking validation of EVgo's charter and share structure (the "205 Petition").

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Charging Network Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Q3'24 YTD Q3'23 YTD Change GAAP total charging network revenue $ 43,052 $ 21,797 98 % $ 111,850 $ 49,437 126 % GAAP charging network cost of sales 28,872 15,556 86 % 72,361 37,544 93 % Charging Network Margin 32.9 % 28.6 % 430 bps 35.3 % 24.1 % 1,120 bps

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Q3'24 YTD Q3'23 YTD Change GAAP revenue $ 67,535 $ 35,107 92 % $ 189,312 $ 110,959 71 % GAAP cost of sales 61,167 34,503 77 % 169,705 104,785 62 % GAAP gross profit $ 6,368 $ 604 * % $ 19,607 $ 6,174 218 % GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of revenue 90.6 % 98.3 % (770) bps 89.6 % 94.4 % (480) bps GAAP gross margin 9.4 % 1.7 % 770 bps 10.4 % 5.6 % 480 bps Adjustments: Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization $ 11,542 $ 8,619 34 % $ 33,050 $ 22,244 49 % Share-based compensation 79 58 36 % 277 121 129 % Total adjustments 11,621 8,677 34 % 33,327 22,365 49 % Adjusted Cost of Sales $ 49,546 $ 25,826 92 % $ 136,378 $ 82,420 65 % Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue 73.4 % 73.6 % (20) bps 72.0 % 74.3 % (230) bps Adjusted Gross Profit $ 17,989 $ 9,281 94 % $ 52,934 $ 28,539 85 % Adjusted Gross Margin 26.6 % 26.4 % 20 bps 28.0 % 25.7 % 230 bps

____________________ * Percentage greater than 999%

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Q3'24 YTD Q3'23 YTD Change GAAP revenue $ 67,535 $ 35,107 92 % $ 189,312 $ 110,959 71 % GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 33,114 $ 32,001 3 % $ 101,167 $ 104,223 (3 )% GAAP general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue 49.0 % 91.2 % (4,220) bps 53.4 % 93.9 % (4,050) bps Adjustments: Share-based compensation $ 5,291 $ 6,043 (12 )% $ 15,196 $ 20,902 (27 )% Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense 731 2,216 (67 )% 6,228 8,065 (23 )% Bad debt expense 216 199 9 % 527 352 50 % Other1 7 1 600 % 2,225 1,480 50 % Total adjustments 6,245 8,459 (26 )% 24,176 30,799 (22 )% Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses $ 26,869 $ 23,542 14 % $ 76,991 $ 73,424 5 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue 39.8 % 67.1 % (2,730) bps 40.7 % 66.2 % (2,550) bps

____________________ 1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, comprised primarily of costs and adjustments related to the organizational realignment announced by the Company on January 17, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, comprised primarily of costs related to the previous reorganization of Company resources announced by the Company on February 23, 2023 and the 205 Petition.

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Q3'24 YTD Q3'23 YTD Change GAAP capital expenditures $ 25,835 $ 24,028 8 % $ 71,102 $ 124,085 (43 )% Less capital offsets: OEM infrastructure payments 4,909 6,022 (18 )% 16,691 15,939 5 % Proceeds from capital-build funding 5,740 2,823 103 % 11,879 7,079 68 % Proceeds from transfer of 30C tax credits, net 9,978 - * % 9,978 - * % Total capital offsets 20,627 8,845 133 % 38,548 23,018 67 % Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets $ 5,208 $ 15,183 (66 )% $ 32,554 $ 101,067 (68 )%

____________________ * Percentage not meaningful

