Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Announces Approval and Publication of Prospectus

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Euronext Oslo Børs on 5 November 2024, which announced the receipt of an application for admission to trading on Euronext Oslo Børs from Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company") as a transfer from Euronext Growth Oslo. Further reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Euronext Oslo Børs on 6 November 2024, which announced the resolution to admit the shares of the Company to trading on Euronext Oslo Børs, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has today approved a prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with the admission to trading of its shares on Euronext Oslo Børs. The prospectus will be made available on the Company's website https://www.paratus-energy.com/investor-relations prior to commencement of trading on Euronext Oslo Børs. Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set by Euronext Oslo Børs, the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Oslo Børs is expected on 13 November 2024. The Company's ticker on Euronext Oslo Børs will be the same as on Euronext Growth Oslo, "PLSV". No assurance can be given that the conditions for admission to trading will be satisfied in time or at all.

For more information, please contact:
Robert Jensen, CEO
Robert.Jensen@paratus-energy.com
+47 958 26 729

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

