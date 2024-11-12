EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Kapsch TrafficCom appoints Phil Thompson as North America Vice President of Sales and Business Development



Kapsch TrafficCom appoints Phil Thompson as North America Vice President of Sales and Business Development Duluth, GA, November 12, 2024 - Phil Thompson Joins Kapsch TrafficCom North America as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Kapsch TrafficCom North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Thompson as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Phil brings over 20 years of experience in the IoT industry, with leadership roles in sales operations, marketing, and business development and will lead the North American sales organization. "We are thrilled to welcome Phil to our North American team, ," said JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "Phil's proven leadership and deep industry expertise make him a perfect fit to drive growth and innovation in our sales and business development efforts. We are excited about the fresh perspective he will bring to our team and look forward to the impact he will make in shaping the future of intelligent transportation solutions in North America." Before joining Kapsch TrafficCom, Phil held senior roles at Spring Window Fashions, Crestron, Control4, and Honeywell, specializing in connected home and building technologies. He also spent 10 years in the managed print and software industry with Lexmark and Pharos International. His expertise in orchestrating strategic initiatives and fostering high-performance teams will be instrumental to executing Kapsch TrafficCom's sales and growth strategies. Known for exceeding revenue targets and fostering collaboration, Phil's leadership style focuses on empowerment, mentorship, and continuous improvement. His background spans sales, business development, market expansion, and operational efficiency, making him a key driver of innovation at Kapsch TrafficCom. Phil holds dual Bachelor's degrees in environmental science and human geography from the University of Auckland and has served on the boards of the Consumer Technology Association and Rutgers University. Phil succeeds Dan Toohey who served since 2021. Dan led Kapsch TrafficCom's sales teams in North America and played a pivotal role in expanding the company's footprint in all-electronic tolling (AET), traffic management, and connected vehicle solutions. Kapsch TrafficCom is grateful for Dan's thoughtful leadership and congratulates him on his upcoming retirement. More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion. With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems. Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million. Press contact: Carolin Treichl

