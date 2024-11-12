Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
12.11.2024 14:06 Uhr
Storyful Newswire Expands Global Footprint with New Team in India

Finanznachrichten News

Aamir Bashir Appointed to Lead Regional Operations as Recruitment Efforts Ramp Up

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyful Newswire is excited to announce the launch of a new team in India, marking a strong step in the company's global expansion strategy. This new presence will support Storyful's mission to acquire and verify viral videos from every corner of the world. The India expansion will further cement Storyful's position as the global leader in providing newsrooms and brands with the most compelling and authentic content available.

Aamir Bashir, Head of Content Operations

Industry veteran Aamir Bashir will lead operations in the region and brings a wealth of experience in media and content acquisition, having previously led content strategy and digital media efforts for major organizations in the India region and further afield. With an established track record of growing and managing large content teams, his expertise will be instrumental in driving Storyful's regional initiatives forward.

Bashir's appointment aligns with Storyful's commitment to expanding its capacity to deliver timely, verified video content to its global client base. His deep understanding of the media landscape, combined with an impressive network of industry connections, positions him as the ideal leader to spearhead the company's operations in this vibrant and dynamic region.

This type of leadership is needed now more than ever. As new generative AI tools are released, Storyful expects the proliferation of deepfakes to increase in both numbers and sophistication. For guaranteed trust in news, media organizations need professionals with airtight verification processes.

In addition to appointing Bashir, Storyful is actively recruiting new talent in India as part of its ambitious growth plans. The company seeks individuals who are passionate about digital content and verification to join the team and contribute to Storyful's mission of delivering trustworthy, impactful stories.

"Launching a team in India is a milestone for Storyful," Storyful editor-in-chief James Law said. "We recognize the importance of India as a content hub and the role it plays in shaping global conversations. With Aamir Bashir at the helm and a robust recruitment strategy in place, we are excited to provide our clients with even more of what they need: engaging, verified video that enhances their storytelling and helps them grow their audiences."

For more information about career opportunities at Storyful or to learn more about our new office, please visit our website.

About Storyful Newswire

Newswire by Storyful is a groundbreaking service, uniquely dedicated to social media news. Tailored to help clients break stories first, Newswire allows for the seamless incorporation of user-generated news footage and viral videos into reporting. Storyful's global team of journalists excels at discovering, verifying, and licensing top-tier UGC footage, ensuring clients stay at the forefront of breaking news.

Storyful Newswire clients include The Washington Post, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, ABC News, News Corp Australia, The Daily Mail, Bloomberg, El Universal, and many more both local and international media organizations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554381/Storyful.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434744/Storyful_Logo.jpg

Storyful Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storyful-newswire-expands-global-footprint-with-new-team-in-india-302301640.html

