BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the red.U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's new policy decisions and new appointments to key positions are keenly watched across the globe.In the Asian trading hours, gold was sliding on a stronger dollar. Oil extended declines on a soft demand outlook in China.Asian shares finished in losses, while European shares are trading in negative territory.As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 38.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 17.50 points.The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Dow settled at 44,293.13, up 304.14 points or 0.69 percent, the S&P 500 closed up 5.81 points or 0.1 percent at 6,001.35. The Nasdaq eked out a small gain of 11.99 points or 0.06 percent, settling at 19,298.76.On the economic front, the Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in the Yahoo Finance Invest 2024 'New Challenges, New Opportunities' conference at 2.00 pm ET.Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at the Carnegie Mellon University Lecture Series at 5.00 pm ET.Asian stocks slipped into the red on Tuesday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets closed in loss.China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.39 percent to 3,421.97. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.84 percent to 19,846.88.Japanese markets turned in a mixed performance. The Nikkei average dropped 0.40 percent to 39,376.09 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,741.52.Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.13 percent to 8,255.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished marginally lower at 8,515.20.European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 95.85 points or 1.29 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 204.80 points or 1.05 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 73.78 points or 0.91 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 123.79 points or 1.04 percent.Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.01 percent.