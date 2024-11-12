Contextal today announced the release of Contextal Platform, a powerful open-source solution that redefines data processing and threat detection with a contextual approach. Created by the original authors of ClamAV the world's leading open-source anti-malware solution and built upon decades of cybersecurity expertise, Contextal Platform combines sophisticated, patent-pending detection capabilities, custom scenarios, and advanced processing for a wide range of use cases, from threat intelligence to data governance.

Contextal Platform represents a major evolution in open-source cybersecurity. The platform's contextual threat detection capability enables users to develop situational scenarios using ContexQL, a dedicated language designed with flexibility and performance in mind. These scenarios draw on global context, metadata, relationships, time, anomalies, content, and other factors to trigger specific actions. This layered, contextual approach allows for more adaptive and proactive threat detection, capturing complex signals that standard security tools often overlook.

Designed for Mission-Critical Applications

Contextal Platform is built from the ground up in Rust, a memory-safe language. The platform's processes are containerized and isolated, providing maximum scalability and security, while minimizing the exposure of sensitive data. Additionally, as an open-source project, Contextal Platform ensures transparency at every level. Users can audit, modify, and extend its architecture, eliminating vendor lock-in and allowing for highly customized implementations. Due to the platform's secure design and transparency, it's the ideal choice for mission-critical applications, such as the protection of critical infrastructure.

AI Powered Optimized

Contextal Platform makes use of AI in its data processors, utilizing neural networks and machine learning techniques to perform advanced tasks like natural language processing and image classification. Importantly, all AI operations happen locally on user's infrastructure no data is ever exposed to third-party providers, ensuring that sensitive information stays private at all times. Additionally, the platform's powerful data extraction capabilities provide a rich set of features that can be directly utilized for training custom machine learning models.

Contextal Console Release

Alongside Contextal Platform, Contextal is launching Contextal Console-a powerful, user-friendly application that provides organizations with an intuitive interface to Contextal Platform. With granular permission settings, Contextal Console enables organizations to control how users access and interact with platform data. The Console allows users to search, upload, and visually analyze data graphs, exploring rich details such as metadata and relationships, and preview individual objects. It automates scenario creation and management with a built-in ContexQL editor, complete with syntax highlighting and error-checking features. Contextal Console also allows users to develop custom interactive dashboard widgets, which provide a clear, graphical view of data activity across the organization, supporting both security and operational insights.

For more information or to download Contextal Platform and Contextal Console, visit https://platform.contextal.com/.

About Contextal

Contextal continues to pioneer open-source cybersecurity technology, addressing complex data processing and threat detection needs with solutions that prioritize transparency, security, and advanced analytics. For more information on the company, visit contextal.com.

