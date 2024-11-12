Spirit EV Hires Automotive Industry Veteran Neil Heslington to Lead Company

Spirit EV is an Automotive Engineering Firm Specializing in Electrification Services that can Design, Build and Integrate EV Systems for New and Classic Cars

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit EV, a specialized EV company that designs, builds and integrates EV systems for new and classic cars, today announced the hire of automotive industry leader and early EV pioneer, Neil Heslington, as its Chief Operating Officer. Neil's appointment will guide the newly established company as it begins taking orders for both its proprietary EV system that can be integrated into any new and classic vehicle as well as its specialized EV engineering business that can design, build and integrate its EV system for any vehicle business. The news follows on the heels of Spirit EV launching its global brand and new EV system.

For the past seven years, the highly experienced Spirit EV technical team has been designing, testing, and certifying the EV powertrain used in RBW EV Cars' Roadster and GT models, which feature a front-mounted battery and a patented rear subframe-integrated EV powertrain. This expertise is now available to the wider automotive industry, led by Mr. Heslington, a renowned expert in electric vehicle integration. Heslington, with over 44 years of automotive experience, has played a key role in developing and certifying some of the earliest consumer, commercial, racing and EV projects globally, including work for Audi, General Motors, Jaguarsport, Mercedes McLaren, especially bringing the first 2500 Smart EV Cars from design to production for Daimler Benz in 2008. Before joining Spirit EV, Neil was Managing Director for Continental Engineering Services where several Spirit EV engineering team members also worked.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a world-class organization and specialized team of automotive engineers that will be spearheading the development and integration of new EV systems on a global scale," said Neil Heslington, Chief Operating Officer at Spirit EV. "For over four decades I've dedicated my craft at building cutting-edge electrical systems for several of the most well-known automotive companies and look forward to applying that experience as my team and I at Spirit EV build the next generation of EV's."

Spirit EV: The Art of Vehicle Electrification

Spirit is a fully compliant EV design, testing, and production company. It allows businesses to outsource any part of their EV project or the entire process, offering expertise from initial development to production. Spirit EV's engineering team treats each project as a unique, custom piece of art, thanks to the specialized level of customization required for electrification.

Spirit EV engineering programs will target REG 100 approval working within an ISO 9001 quality environment enabling faster project completion. By partnering with Spirit EV, clients can save up to 70% in time and cost for their EV projects. The Spirit EV Automotive Development Programme offers a structured development process, from prototype builds to manufacturing in the UK and U.S., with after-sales support included. To learn more, visit www.spiritev.com .

About Spirit EV

Spirit EV, led by automotive industry veteran Neil Heslington, is a specialized EV design, build and integration company offering its proprietary EV powertrain system. Based in the UK's Midlands Growth Corridor with a U.S. factory opening in Danville, Virginia in 2025, Spirit EV provides car builders the ability to outsource parts or entire EV projects, while ensuring compliance and safety.

Media, Investor and Analyst Contact:

David Splivalo

Head of Global Communications

Spirit EV

+1.650.448.9737

david@freestylepr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539723/5021351/Spirit_EV_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spirit-ev-hires-automotive-industry-veteran-neil-heslington-to-lead-company-302302666.html