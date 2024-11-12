Anzeige
WKN: A40HQQ | ISIN: CA98936T2083 | Ticker-Symbol: 49Q
Düsseldorf
12.11.24
08:13 Uhr
1,875 Euro
+0,085
+4,75 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENATECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENATECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.11.2024 15:01 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ ZenaTech Announces Acquisition of Warehouse Software Companies for Integration With AI Drone Solution for Automated Inventory Management 

ZenaTech Inc. 
ZenaTech Announces Acquisition of Warehouse Software Companies for Integration With AI Drone Solution for Automated 
Inventory Management 
12-Nov-2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TORONTO, Ontario - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI 
(Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announces that it has 
entered into an agreement to acquire Ecker Capital LLC, the holding company for warehouse management software companies 
InterlinkONE Inc. and Interactive Systems Inc., from ZenaTech's affiliated company Ameritek Ventures Inc. (OTC: ATVK). 
The acquisition of these two software companies will provide important functionality for integration with its ZenaDrone 
IQ Nano AI drone solution, enabling autonomous inventory management for warehouse and logistics customers. This 
transaction also further expands ZenaTech's portfolio of SaaS software solutions and customer base and is expected to 
add to recurring revenues. Combined operating income for the acquired companies were USD354M on revenue of USD678K for the 
first nine months of 2024, and USD386M on revenue of USD949K for FY 2023. The acquisition is subject to any shareholder and 
regulatory approvals that may be required. 
"This acquisition will add more recurring revenue to ZenaTech, as well as provide additional functionality to our 
ZenaDrone IQ Nano AI drone solution for autonomous inventory management. We look forward to introducing these 
ground-breaking solutions to warehouse and logistics customers in the US and globally. We believe this dramatically 
improves decision making and efficient operations by being able to assess and manage physical inventory 
cost-effectively by the hour instead of once every quarter as often done. This can easily result in inventory cost 
savings in the millions of dollars a year for multi-warehouse facility customers," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. 
Interactive Systems, Inc. 
Provides software that helps manage all aspects of warehouse day-to-day operations including inventory management, 
e-commerce, order processing, and supports handheld devices for warehouse workers. The solution also features 
customized interfaces to automation and a variety of material handling equipment. 
InterlinkONE, Inc. 
Provides warehouse management solutions for maintaining multiple warehouses on different platforms and integrating them 
with associated applications for ERP, ecommerce and finance, such as WooCommerce, Salesforce, Zapier and QuickBooks. 
The ZenaDrone IQ Nano is a 10x10-inch indoor drone designed to perform regular and frequent inspections such as bar 
code or RFID scanning in inventory management, facility maintenance inspections, security monitoring, 3D indoor mapping 
and other applications inside a warehouse, distribution, or plant facility. The IQ Nano is designed for autonomous use 
featuring integrated sensors, high-quality cameras, and data collection and analysis. Weighing 1.5kg and with a flight 
time of up to 20 minutes before utilizing the automatic battery charging station, it is designed for hovering stability 
and for safety with obstacle avoidance capabilities. View video showing the IQ Nano in test flight here. 
About ZenaTech 
ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS 
solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development 
expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer 
inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software 
customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented 
in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies 
and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, and a growing global 
partner network. 
About ZenaDrone 
ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that 
can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. 
Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for 
industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation applications. Currently the Zenadrone 
1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and for critical field cargo applications in the 
defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sector. 
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor 
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale 
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 
Contacts for more information: 
Company, Investors and Media: 
Linda Montgomery 
ZenaTech 
312-241-1415 
investors@zenatech.com 
Investors: 
Michael Mason 
CORE IR 
investors@zenatech.com 
Safe Harbor 
This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the 
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are 
subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking 
information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and 
projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. 
Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available 
to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", 
"should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", 
"potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify 
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's 
expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; 
expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market 
as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's anticipated 
cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and 
execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market 
conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other 
risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; 
difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the 
industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next 
twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment 
capital and market share; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, 
including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for 
expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of 
ZenaTech. 
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of ZenaTech in light of 
its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are 
appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although ZenaTech's management believes that the 
assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary 
materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the 
assumptions made, prospective purchasers of ZenaTech's securities should not place undue reliance on these 
forward-looking statements. 
Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as 
required by applicable law, ZenaTech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events 
or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 
New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess 
in advance the impact of each such factor on ZenaTech's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of 
factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential 
investors should read this document with the understanding that ZenaTech's actual future results may be materially 
different from what is currently anticipated. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
