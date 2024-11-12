Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
Gifthealth Announces Strategic Partnership with United Digestive

Finanznachrichten News

Partnership expands Gifthealth's presence to cover 25% of gastroenterologists nationally.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with United Digestive, one of the nation's largest and most trusted management organizations for gastroenterology practice groups. Through this partnership, Gifthealth becomes the exclusive adherence and patient education platform for United Digestive. The partnership will enhance patient care and streamline the preparation process for gastrointestinal procedures.

With over 25% of GIs on the platform, Gifthealth has established itself as the market-leading patient access solution in the gastroenterology space. The average practice using the Gifthealth platform experiences a provider productivity increase of 17-25% when fully engaged on the platform.

Enhanced Patient Care and Efficiency

United Digestive's partnership with more than 200 healthcare providers located across 80 locations in the United States, is renowned for its high-quality services using its fully integrated management platform for gastroenterology practices. Gifthealth's expertise in pharmacy services and its robust, patient-centric technology platform will ensure that patients receive bowel preparation regimens in a timely, efficient, hassle-free manner. Gifthealth's technology platform addresses and alleviates common challenges often associated with obtaining such medications. Education regarding correct usage and support when necessary are key components of the Gifthealth approach.

End-to-End Patient Support

Gifthealth's technology platform provides patients with a seamless experience, from prescription to procedure. The strategic integration of Gifthealth's advanced technology allows patients to easily obtain their colonoscopy cleanse through user-friendly interactions, eliminating the need for app downloads. Patients receive reminders and access to education and support from Gifthealth's dedicated team. This comprehensive approach ensures patients receive medications at the lowest accessible cost, remain adherent and compliant, and experience better outcomes and higher satisfaction.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

"At Gifthealth, we are committed to making healthcare more accessible and efficient," said John Romano, President of Gifthealth. "Partnering with United Digestive allows us to extend our mission by providing patients with an easy and reliable way to access and adhere to their preparation regimens. We are excited to work together to improve the patient experience and support United Digestive in delivering top-notch care."

United Digestive's CMO, Dr. John Suh, said: "Our partnership with Gifthealth represents a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of care we support. By leveraging Gifthealth's innovative distribution model and technology platform, we can ensure patients have a seamless and supportive experience when preparing for their procedures. This collaboration underscores our commitment to adopting innovative solutions that benefit our patients."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is one of the leading management organizations for gastroenterology practice groups in the United States, supporting high-quality, patient-centered care. With a network of experienced physicians and state-of-the-art facilities, United Digestive is committed to comprehensive digestive healthcare services accessible to all patients. For more information, visit www.uniteddigestive.com.

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is dedicated to simplifying the patient experience, offering a seamless adherence and patient education platform. With a focus on patient access, Gifthealth aims to transform the way patients access and manage their medications, ensuring compliance and adherence. For more information, visit www.Gifthealth.com.

Media Contacts:
Gifthealth John Romano
Co-Founder & President
news@Gifthealth.com

United Digestive Lance Wagner
Director of Marketing
lance.wagner@uniteddigestive.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gifthealth-announces-strategic-partnership-with-united-digestive-302302556.html

