Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 15:12 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Natterbox Expands AI Product Suite with AI Assist, Revolutionizing Post-Call Automation

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natterbox, a global leader in cloud contact center solutions, is proud to announce the launch of AI Assist, the latest addition to the Natterbox AI Suite. Building upon the success of Natterbox's recent, AI Call Coaching product, AI Assist leverages powerful generative AI capabilities to eliminate post-call processes, freeing up agents to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Natterbox standard press logo.

AI Assist, empowers agents by automating routine post-call tasks, ensuring timely data entry, and enabling efficient follow-up actions. By harnessing AI to complete essential but time-consuming administrative tasks, AI Assist not only reduces the operational burden on agents but also enhances their ability to better serve their customers improving customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

"With AI Assist, Natterbox is taking a significant leap forward in redefining what AI can achieve for contact centers. AI Assist doesn't just automate tasks-it empowers agents to focus on the human side of customer service, driving stronger relationships and better business outcomes," said Jamie Cooper, Chief Product Officer at Natterbox. "We believe AI Assist will become indispensable for companies looking to modernize their contact centers and boost productivity without compromising on quality."

Key Features of AI Assist:

  • Automated Wrap-Up: Simplifies and accelerates post-call wrap-up, automating post-call tasks and saving agents valuable time.
  • Auto-Update Fields: Eliminates manual data entry, auto-populating Salesforce fields to enhance accuracy and maintain data integrity.
  • Next-Step Actions: Instantly provides AI-driven recommendations for follow-up actions-such as scheduling follow-up calls-ensuring smooth and efficient customer journeys.
  • Personalized Follow-Up: Generates tailored follow-up communications-like emails and messages-reinforcing customer relationships and improving engagement rates.

The launch of AI Assist reflects Natterbox's ongoing commitment to building a cohesive AI platform for the modern contact center. For more information on AI Assist or to schedule a call with one of our AI experts, visit natterbox.com.

About Natterbox
Natterbox is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, delivering cutting-edge voice, digital, and AI tools for the world's #1 CRM. With over 600 clients worldwide, Natterbox empowers businesses to enhance customer service and sales productivity. Visit natterbox.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505324/Natterbox_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natterbox-expands-ai-product-suite-with-ai-assist-revolutionizing-post-call-automation-302295480.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.