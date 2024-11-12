Natterbox Expands AI Product Suite with AI Assist, Revolutionizing Post-Call Automation

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natterbox , a global leader in cloud contact center solutions, is proud to announce the launch of AI Assist , the latest addition to the Natterbox AI Suite. Building upon the success of Natterbox's recent, AI Call Coaching product, AI Assist leverages powerful generative AI capabilities to eliminate post-call processes, freeing up agents to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.

AI Assist, empowers agents by automating routine post-call tasks, ensuring timely data entry, and enabling efficient follow-up actions. By harnessing AI to complete essential but time-consuming administrative tasks, AI Assist not only reduces the operational burden on agents but also enhances their ability to better serve their customers improving customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

"With AI Assist, Natterbox is taking a significant leap forward in redefining what AI can achieve for contact centers. AI Assist doesn't just automate tasks-it empowers agents to focus on the human side of customer service, driving stronger relationships and better business outcomes," said Jamie Cooper, Chief Product Officer at Natterbox. "We believe AI Assist will become indispensable for companies looking to modernize their contact centers and boost productivity without compromising on quality."

Key Features of AI Assist:

Automated Wrap-Up : Simplifies and accelerates post-call wrap-up, automating post-call tasks and saving agents valuable time.

: Simplifies and accelerates post-call wrap-up, automating post-call tasks and saving agents valuable time. Auto-Update Fields : Eliminates manual data entry, auto-populating Salesforce fields to enhance accuracy and maintain data integrity.

: Eliminates manual data entry, auto-populating Salesforce fields to enhance accuracy and maintain data integrity. Next-Step Actions : Instantly provides AI-driven recommendations for follow-up actions-such as scheduling follow-up calls-ensuring smooth and efficient customer journeys.

: Instantly provides AI-driven recommendations for follow-up actions-such as scheduling follow-up calls-ensuring smooth and efficient customer journeys. Personalized Follow-Up: Generates tailored follow-up communications-like emails and messages-reinforcing customer relationships and improving engagement rates.

The launch of AI Assist reflects Natterbox's ongoing commitment to building a cohesive AI platform for the modern contact center. For more information on AI Assist or to schedule a call with one of our AI experts, visit natterbox.com .

About Natterbox

Natterbox is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, delivering cutting-edge voice, digital, and AI tools for the world's #1 CRM. With over 600 clients worldwide, Natterbox empowers businesses to enhance customer service and sales productivity. Visit natterbox.com for more information.

