12.11.2024
AIMA Technology: Global Sales of 80 Million! AIMA Receives Authoritative Certification from Frost & Sullivan as the "Global Leading Electric Two-wheeler Brand"

Finanznachrichten News

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan, a world-renowned market consulting company, awarded AIMA with the market status certification of the "Global Leading Electric Two-wheeler Brand (by Sales)". As of March 31, 2024, the total sales volume of AIMA electric two-wheelers reached 80 million, fully demonstrating AIMA's leading position in the global electric two-wheeler sector.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Growth, Innovation, and Leadership (GIL) is an authoritative certification provided by a third-party independent research institution. The authority and impartiality of the award have been widely recognized by the investment community, the financial sector, and the industry. This certification has consolidated AIMA's market position and further demonstrated consumers' high recognition of the market competitiveness, brand influence, and product strength of AIMA electric two-wheelers.

Over the years, AIMA has always been a product trendsetter in the electric two-wheeler sector. Taking fashion as its soul and technology as its foundation, AIMA is committed to providing consumers with high-quality and high-performance electric two-wheelers. It has developed multitudinous classic products for the electric two-wheeler sector. Additionally, through continuous product design optimization and strict production quality control, AIMA has earned a good reputation and credibility for its relentless pursuit of quality.

In 2015, AIMA formally embarked on its globalization strategy. By the end of 2023, AIMA electric two-wheelers had established a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. Besides, 11 production bases had been built globally, including overseas factories in Indonesia and Vietnam. To date, AIMA electric two-wheelers have consistently safeguarded the riding safety of more than 80 million users worldwide, setting a benchmark and example for the sound development of the entire industry.

Such achievements are contributed by AIMA's adherence to the customer-centered product philosophy and technologies that support long-term innovation and breakthroughs. With such solid capabilities, in the future, AIMA will continue to increase its R&D investment and vigorously develop a new generation of electric two-wheelers that are more intelligent, high-end, and personalized while continuously enhancing the competitive advantages of products. It will continually change users' inherent perceptions of electric two-wheelers and lead the industry's breakthroughs and expansion on a global scale.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555039/photo_EN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449955/AIMA_Technology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-sales-of-80-million-aima-receives-authoritative-certification-from-frost--sullivan-as-the-global-leading-electric-two-wheeler-brand-302302717.html

