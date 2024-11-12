BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Submission of Documents
Copies of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 31 August 2024)
This document will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 August 2024 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc
12 November 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire