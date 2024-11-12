NewOrg Management System, Inc.: St. Vincent de Paul Exeter Upgrades to NewOrg, Simplifying Client Intakes

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Exeter chose NewOrg to help manage growth, with a comprehensive solution replacing FileMaker and spreadsheets.

EXETER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Exeter (SVdP) has been a cornerstone of community support in Exeter, New Hampshire, since its establishment in 1989. Dedicated to providing emergency food and assistance to those in need, SVdP steps in when other resources are exhausted, offering essential aid to the community's most vulnerable. Founded in 1833 in Paris, France, by Frederic Ozanam, the Society quickly expanded, establishing its first U.S. conference in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1845. Today, the Society operates in 150 countries and runs over 4,400 conferences across the United States. In Exeter, SVdP's journey began in a building provided by St. Michael Parish. In 2011, after more than two decades of dedicated service, SVdP acquired its own facility at 53 Lincoln Street, creating the Community Assistance Center. Collaborating with agencies such as Rockingham Community Action and Families First, the Center quickly outgrew its space. In 2015, with strong community support, SVdP expanded its facilities, adding offices, a conference room, and an expanded pantry, ensuring it meets the needs of those it serves with dignity and respect.



Society of St. Vincent de Paul Exeter outgrew its reliance on FileMaker, facing challenges with reporting and manual processes. To streamline operations and improve efficiency, they transitioned to the NewOrg Management System, which provided a more robust and modern platform, allowing them to better focus on their mission and deliver enhanced services to clients.

To address their growing challenges, NewOrg implemented the following solutions:

1. Food Pantry Tracking System: Configured a system to efficiently record visits and manage food distribution, ensuring better tracking of pantry activity.

2. Auto-refreshing Visitor Lists: Developed an automated, real-time list of food pantry visitors, streamlining operations and service delivery.

3. Centralized Volunteer Management: Combined volunteer applications, onboarding, and time tracking into one system, simplifying coordination.

4. Volunteer Communication: Set up automated email notifications to keep volunteers informed about opportunities and maintain engagement.

5. Comprehensive Assistance Tracking: Deployed tools to track and report multiple types of client assistance, improving transparency and accuracy.

6. Growth and Future-readiness: Introduced a scalable system to support St. Vincent de Paul Exeter's service delivery and operational growth.

