Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TBJ Gourmet Expands Availability: Bacon Jam Now in Over 2,200 New Stores Ahead of the Holiday Season

Finanznachrichten News

Nationwide rollout, in Albertsons and all of its regional chains, brings TBJ Gourmet's unique bacon jams to more customers.

READING, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / TBJ Gourmet, a leader in the craft condiment industry, announced today that its famous bacon jams will now be available in over 2,200 new retail locations across the United States, including Albertsons and its banners: Safeway, Vons, Tom Thumb, Shaw's, Pavilions, Pak 'N Save, Star Market, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Andronico's, Carrs, and Market Street. This expansion brings TBJ Gourmet's sweet spreadable bacon jam to a broader audience just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday season, catering to the rising demand for gourmet recipes for charcuterie boards and entertaining in general.

TBJ Gourmet Bacon Jam Group Shot

TBJ Gourmet Bacon Jam Group Shot

The new store rollout, beginning this month, enables more shoppers nationwide to discover TBJ Gourmet's one-of-a-kind bacon jams. Crafted from bacon ends and pieces that are too thick or thin for traditional packaging but too delicious to waste, TBJ Gourmet's bacon jam not only delivers mouthwatering flavor - it also fights food waste through upcycling. Known for their unique blend of sweet and smoky notes, TBJ's bacon jams are perfect as a condiment, glaze, or ingredient. Imagine bacon jam-glazed Brussels sprouts, bacon jam brie bites, or a cold turkey sandwich turned into the ultimate club … move over, cranberry sauce! With this expansion, TBJ Gourmet is committed to meeting the growing demand for bold, innovative flavors that inspire consumers to get creative in the kitchen.

"As we join Albertsons and its banners, we're thrilled to bring TBJ Gourmet's bacon jams to even more foodies," said Mike Oraschewsky, Co-Founder of TBJ Gourmet. "Our customers have been asking for easier access to our products, and this nationwide availability reflects our dedication to answering that call. Now, more people can enjoy the versatility and distinctive flavor of our bacon jams."

The expansion is timely, as recent food trends show a growing interest in premium, small-batch condiments. Consumers seek unique, complex flavors to elevate their dining experiences. This, combined with busy lifestyles, has fueled demand for versatile, artisanal sauces and spreads that can be used in multiple ways. TBJ Gourmet has responded to this trend by increasing production and expanding its partnerships to provide the highest-quality USDA-certified bacon jam to more customers nationwide.

To learn more about TBJ Gourmet's bacon jams, including recipe inspiration and store locations, visit https://tbjgourmet.com/.

Contact Information

Evelyn McSpirit
Digital Presence Manager
evelyn@feastfoodworks.com

SOURCE: TBJ Gourmet

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.