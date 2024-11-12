Anzeige
12.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Health Sees Bigger Opportunities With Trump Presidency

Finanznachrichten News

Company Believes Smaller Companies Can Quickly Fill Services Gaps

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Silver Scott Health, a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc., (OTC PINK:SILS) - a diversifying holding company, sees great potential opportunities in healthcare with the incoming Trump Administration.

One of the key tenets to the Trump platform has been to overturn the Affordable Healthcare Act aka, Obamacare. Silver Scott Health believes that should this occur, despite efforts to be comprehensive in replacing the ACA, shortfalls in services will occur. It is in these gaps that smaller companies will be able to gain a foothold in markets more commonly dominated by mega corporations.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines and Silver Scott Health stated, "Uncertainty breeds opportunity. For the smaller companies that we are targeting for acquisition and partnerships, there will be potentially large gaps that can be quickly filled by agile companies. Having a smaller infrastructure and footprint should let these companies thrive amid the transition. Those who gain footholds will be able to best leverage that into a greater role in people's healthcare going forward."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. is a holding company with several digital assets currently being held. The company is adding healthcare technology, consumer products, and clean technology to its growing base of operations. More information can be found at www.silverscottmines.com

About Silver Scott Health
Silver Scott Health is the healthcare focused division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. This division is focused on acquisitions and developing partnerships. The company is in negotiations with a number of different companies, but to date has not closed on any transaction in this sector.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information
Stuart Fine
CEO
stuartfine@silverscottmines.com
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
