Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12
[12.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.11.24
IE000LZC9NM0
8,855,877.00
USD
0
66,581,372.63
7.5183
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.11.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,784,612.00
EUR
0
22,742,321.93
6.0092
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.11.24
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,691,490.03
10.0758
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.11.24
IE000XIITCN5
637,758.00
GBP
0
5,308,130.87
8.3231