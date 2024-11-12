Observation status applied to "OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund"

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to Investment company "OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund" (OAMOBBF1L, ISIN code LT0000990012) regarding decision adopted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to terminate Company's activities and liquidate the Company as well as to delist Company's securities from trading on the regulated market. Investment company "OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund" publicly announced about that in the announcement on 7 November, 2024. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.