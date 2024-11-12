Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-ROC Global: Brett Beveridge Named One of Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders for Sixth Consecutive Year by Florida Trend

Finanznachrichten News

CEO and Founder of T-ROC Global, Brett Beveridge, named in Florida Trend's 2024 Florida 500 marking his sixth year on the list

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces its CEO and Founder, Brett Beveridge, has once again been named in Florida Trend's 2024 Florida 500. This marks his sixth consecutive year on the prestigious list as one of the state's most influential business leaders.

"I'm honored to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year as it is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team, our commitment to innovation, and our focus on leading the future of retail," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC Global.

Brett has been a leader in the retail industry and has earned various recognitions, including being the proud recipient of Ernst & Young's 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year - Florida and holds a 2018 Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Retail category. Mr. Beveridge was also recognized as a 2021 Ultimate CEO by South Florida Business Journal.

Florida Trend's Florida 500 published product is a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state's most influential business leaders across major industries. The 500 executives are selected based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research, culminating in a highly selective, biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward. In addition to Florida Trend's own executive editorial team, a variety of sources are used to produce the list, including input from executives of economic development organizations, professional associations and others who know their communities, industries, and the state well.

To see the full Florida 500 list, visit Florida Trend's Florida 500.

To learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global), visit www.trocglobal.com. Follow T-ROC Global on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

# # #

About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global)

T-ROC Global is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC Global offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC Global's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

Media Contact: Tyler Sminkey, (786) 390-8510, tyler@jwipr.com

SOURCE: T-ROC Global



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.