T-ROC Global: Brett Beveridge Named One of Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders for Sixth Consecutive Year by Florida Trend

CEO and Founder of T-ROC Global, Brett Beveridge, named in Florida Trend's 2024 Florida 500 marking his sixth year on the list

The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces its CEO and Founder, Brett Beveridge, has once again been named in Florida Trend's 2024 Florida 500. This marks his sixth consecutive year on the prestigious list as one of the state's most influential business leaders.

"I'm honored to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year as it is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team, our commitment to innovation, and our focus on leading the future of retail," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC Global.

Brett has been a leader in the retail industry and has earned various recognitions, including being the proud recipient of Ernst & Young's 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year - Florida and holds a 2018 Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Retail category. Mr. Beveridge was also recognized as a 2021 Ultimate CEO by South Florida Business Journal.

Florida Trend's Florida 500 published product is a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state's most influential business leaders across major industries. The 500 executives are selected based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research, culminating in a highly selective, biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward. In addition to Florida Trend's own executive editorial team, a variety of sources are used to produce the list, including input from executives of economic development organizations, professional associations and others who know their communities, industries, and the state well.

To see the full Florida 500 list, visit Florida Trend's Florida 500.

