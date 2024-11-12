Anzeige
12.11.2024
Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results in the third quarter in which we generated $0.49 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $9 million of investments and received $7 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $257 million at fair value. On October 10, 2024, we declared our 2024 fourth quarter monthly dividend of $0.48 per share in the aggregate, which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 13%. Subsequent to quarter end, we increased our capital base by $25 million through the upsizing of our Credit Facility to $175 million."














FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













($ in millions, except data relating to per share
amounts and shares outstanding)




























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$4.66

$0.49


$3.08

$0.47


$12.08

$1.45


$8.41

$1.39

Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation included in earnings


(0.40)

(0.04)


1.05

0.16


(0.49)

(0.06)


2.81

0.47

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments


(0.01)

-


(0.05)

(0.01)


(0.01)

-


(0.06)

(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$4.25

$0.45


$4.08

$0.62


11.58

1.39


11.16

1.85

Distributions


(4.74)

(0.50)


(3.19)

(0.48)


(12.43)

(1.49)


(8.22)

(1.36)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


-

-


-

(0.02)


-

0.03


-

(0.03)

Net asset value


142.2

$15.14


104.7

$15.10


142.2

$15.14


104.7

$15.10

Weighted average shares outstanding



9,456,180



6,584,179



8,335,421



6,044,958










(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.






PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)












As of


As of



September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Investments at fair value


$256.7


$208.6

Total assets


$262.5


$211.2

Net assets


$142.2


$108.0

Shares outstanding


9,394,977


7,102,136

Net asset value per share


$15.14


$15.21








Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023

New investments


$9.0


$27.1

Repayments of investments


(6.6)


(4.8)

Net activity


$2.4


$22.3








As of


As of



September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Number of portfolio company investments


50


39

Number of debt investments


47


37






Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2)

Cash


10.8 %


11.8 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.3 %


0.3 %

Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %

Total


11.5 %


12.5 %






Weighted average yield on total investments (3)

Cash


10.3 %


11.2 %

PIK


0.3 %


0.3 %

Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %

Total


11.0 %


11.9 %










(2)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(3)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $7.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $4.6 million and $4.1 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.9 million and $0.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.8 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees of ($0.1) million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.9 million and $0.8 million of management fees (voluntarily waived until October 1, 2024), $0.3 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for net operating expenses of $3.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment income was $4.7 million and $3.1 million, or $0.49 and $0.47 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 9,456,180 and 6,584,179, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($0.4) million and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.2 million and $4.1 million, or $0.45 and $0.62 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 9,456,180 and 6,584,179, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $68.6 million and $98.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2024:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

New Investment


August 16, 2024


Bart & Associates, LLC


Provides IT modernization services for federal
customers


$

3,390,671


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

4,624,972


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

785,847


Revolver Commitment









$

314,339


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 26, 2024


Impact Home Services LLC*


Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing
services provider


$

869,871


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

Add-On Investment


September 11, 2024


Service Minds Company, LLC*


Provider of residential electrical services


$

129,317


Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


September 30, 2024


The Hardenbergh Group, Inc. *


Provider of temporary professional staffing of
Medical Services Professionals, external peer review,
consulting and physician leadership solutions


$

366,253


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


September 30, 2024


Monitorus Holding, LLC*


Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services


$

34,111


Unsecured Convertible Bond










*

Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company during the three months ended September 30, 2024:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Instrument Type

Full Repayment


September 27, 2024


EHI Buyer, Inc.*


Provider of design, engineering,
installation, and maintenance services
for building management systems


$

2,792,479


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,071,860


Delayed Draw Term Loan










*

Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 8, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2024:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


October 18, 2024


Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC*


Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
mulch, and engineered soils


$

40,880


Equity

New Investment


October 31, 2024


Norplex Micarta Acquisition, Inc.


Manufacturer of thermoset composite laminates


$

5,972,094


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,822,665


Revolver Commitment









$

427,155


Equity

Add-On Investment


November 7, 2024


Green Intermediateco II, Inc.*


Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
associated service provider


$

3,607,117


Senior Secured?-?First Lien










*

Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company subsequent to September 30, 2024:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Instrument Type

Full Repayment


November 4, 2024


Baker Manufacturing
Company, LLC*


Manufacturer of water well equipment,
specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings



5,668,459


Senior Secured?-?First Lien










*

Existing portfolio company

Credit Facilities

On October 30, 2024, we entered into an Increase Agreement to the Credit Facility which, among other things, amends the Credit Facility to increase the total available commitments under the Credit Facility from $150.0 million to $175.0 million on a committed basis.

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of November 8, 2024 was $74.8 million and $50.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On October 10, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October 2024, November 2024, and December 2024, as follows:











Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Share

10/10/2024


10/10/2024


10/31/2024


$

0.1600

10/10/2024


11/1/2024


11/29/2024


$

0.1600

10/10/2024


12/2/2024


12/31/2024


$

0.1600

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since September 30, 2024, the Company sold 19,735 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.14 per share for aggregate proceeds of $0.3 million which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Additionally, on October 16, 2024, the Company called $0.2 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction closed on October 30, 2024, and resulted in the issuance of 9,868 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.14 per share.

Since September 30, 2024, the Company also issued 10,747 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES










September 30, 2024






(unaudited)


December 31, 2023

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$255,095,531 and $206,513,758, respectively)


$

256,654,766


$

208,574,078

Cash and cash equivalents



3,518,021



593,685

Other receivable



144,561



-

Interest receivable



1,807,092



1,495,581

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



128,330



126,539

Deferred offering costs



115,952



72,875

Related party receivable



3,249



162,455

Prepaid expenses



52,145



127,019

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



96,583



71,105

Total Assets


$

262,520,699


$

211,223,337

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable


$

117,030,797


$

97,031,517

Related party payable



51,719



-

Dividends payable



-



3,551,068

Unearned revenue



739,887



897,538

Income incentive fee payable



532,486



439,854

Capital gains incentive fee payable



167,045



261,684

Interest payable



902,052



367,093

Administrative services payable



113,714



124,958

Income tax payable



51,769



182,489

Deferred tax liability



183,857



167,865

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



520,791



177,249

Total Liabilities


$

120,294,117


$

103,201,315

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

142,226,582


$

108,022,022

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 9,394,977 and 7,102,136 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

93,950


$

71,021

Paid-in capital



139,835,601



104,810,048

Total distributable earnings



2,297,031



3,140,953

Net Assets


$

142,226,582


$

108,022,022

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

262,520,699


$

211,223,337

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

15.14


$

15.21

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income


$

7,800,382


$

6,042,784


$

20,954,358


$

15,933,509

Other income



132,962



96,972



328,683



335,525

Total Investment Income


$

7,933,344


$

6,139,756


$

21,283,041


$

16,269,034

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees


$

896,304


$

763,066


$

2,497,611


$

2,031,626

Income incentive fees



756,668



529,714



1,997,539



1,437,391

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee



(124,713)



99,640



(94,639)



224,532

Professional fees



156,396



142,356



481,328



522,867

Organization costs



-



-



-



1,000

Amortization of deferred offering costs



61,701



25,108



157,083



123,837

Administrative services expenses



135,018



103,415



379,067



298,089

Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



120,000



120,000

Insurance expense



20,418



20,530



60,811



60,921

Valuation fees



31,965



20,572



60,683



38,846

Interest expense and other fees



2,496,503



2,312,758



6,884,954



5,838,668

Income tax expense



-



3,953



29,274



20,643

Other general and administrative expenses



75,218



22,386



196,063



103,409

Total Operating Expenses


$

4,545,478


$

4,083,498


$

12,769,774


$

10,821,829

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)


$

(1,276,857)


$

(1,022,379)


$

(3,566,605)


$

(2,952,608)

Net Operating Expenses


$

3,268,621


$

3,061,119


$

9,203,169


$

7,869,221

Net Investment Income


$

4,664,723


$

3,078,637


$

12,079,872


$

8,399,813

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


$

5,522


$

8,599



20,367



19,920

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(424,614)



1,054,344



(508,252)



2,801,721

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations



20,336



(9,918)



7,167



(3,725)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments



(19,791)



(56,622)



(15,993)



(56,622)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

4,246,176


$

4,075,040


$

11,583,161


$

11,161,107

Net Investment Income Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

0.49


$

0.47


$

1.45


$

1.39

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

0.45


$

0.62


$

1.39


$

1.85

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding?-?basic and diluted



9,456,180



6,584,179



8,335,421



6,044,958

Distributions Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

0.50


$

0.48


$

1.49


$

1.36

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)




















Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Total





Number of


Par


Paid-in


distributable





shares


value


capital


(loss) gain


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2022


5,483,433


$

54,834


$

80,950,845


$

(742,722)


$

80,262,957

Net investment income


-



-



-



2,637,999



2,637,999

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



3,475



3,475

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



(72,026)



(72,026)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



6,220



6,220

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(2,306,409)



(2,306,409)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,546



3,496



5,115,958



-



5,119,454

Balances at March 31, 2023


5,832,979


$

58,330


$

86,066,803


$

(473,463)


$

85,651,670

Net investment income


-



-



-



2,683,177



2,683,177

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



7,846



7,846

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



1,819,403



1,819,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(27)



(27)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(2,720,486)



(2,720,486)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,945



3,499



5,152,116



-



5,155,615

Balances at June 30, 2023


6,182,924


$

61,829


$

91,218,919


$

1,316,450


$

92,597,198

Net investment income


-



-



-



3,078,637



3,078,637

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



8,599



8,599

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



1,054,344



1,054,344

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(9,918)



(9,918)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments


-



-



-



(56,622)



(56,622)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(3,190,125)



(3,190,125)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


752,130



7,522



11,260,016



-



11,267,538

Balances at September 30, 2023


6,935,054


$

69,351


$

102,478,935


$

2,201,365


$

104,749,651
















Balances at December 31, 2023


7,102,136


$

71,021


$

104,810,048


$

3,140,953


$

108,022,022

Net investment income


-



-



-



3,552,515



3,552,515

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



8,442



8,442

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



333,461



333,461

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(8,881)



(8,881)

Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments


-



-



-



45,885



45,885

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(3,610,362)



(3,610,362)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


255,902



2,559



3,901,680



-



3,904,239

Balances at March 31, 2024


7,358,038


$

73,580


$

108,711,728


$

3,462,013


$

112,247,321

Net investment income


-



-



-



3,862,634



3,862,634

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



6,403



6,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



(417,099)



(417,099)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(4,288)



(4,288)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments


-



-



-



(42,087)



(42,087)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(4,075,936)



(4,075,936)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


2,032,499



20,325



31,035,613



-



31,055,938

Balances at June 30, 2024


9,390,537


$

93,905


$

139,747,341


$

2,791,640


$

142,632,886

Net investment income


-



-



-



4,664,723



4,664,723

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



5,522



5,522

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



(424,614)



(424,614)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



20,336



20,336

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments


-



-



-



(19,791)



(19,791)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(4,740,785)



(4,740,785)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


377,534



3,776



5,751,834



-



5,755,610

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest


(373,094)



(3,731)



(5,663,574)



-



(5,667,305)

Balances at September 30, 2024


9,394,977


$

93,950


$

139,835,601


$

2,297,031


$

142,226,582

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)










Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023


Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

11,583,161


$

11,161,107


Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:







Purchases of investments


(67,038,045)



(68,472,583)


Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments


19,584,247



17,370,805


Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments


508,252



(2,801,721)


Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation foreign currency translations


(7,167)



3,725


Increase in investments due to PIK


(671,421)



(217)


Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net


(482,032)



(359,012)


Deferred tax provision


15,992



56,622


Amortization of loan structure fees


231,435



442,513


Amortization of deferred offering costs


157,083



123,837


Changes in other assets and liabilities







Increase in interest receivable


(311,511)



(472,546)


Increase in other receivable


(144,561)



-


Decrease (increase) in related party receivable


159,206



(126,946)


(Increase) decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


(1,791)



82,895


Decrease in prepaid expenses


74,874



107,581


Increase in related party payable


51,719



-


(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable


(11,244)



35,267


Increase (decrease) in interest payable


534,959



(276,647)


Increase in income incentive fees payable


92,632



24,946


(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable


(94,639)



224,532


(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue


(157,651)



324,516


(Decrease) increase in income tax payable


(130,720)



12,343


Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities


343,542



5,278


Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(35,713,680)


$

(42,533,705)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

40,715,787


$

21,542,607


Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued


(200,160)



(134,882)


Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer


(5,667,305)



-


Stockholder distributions paid


(15,978,151)



(6,836,428)


Borrowings under Credit Facilities


131,300,000



96,600,000


Repayments of Credit Facilities


(110,700,000)



(71,415,000)


Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities


(832,155)



(352,744)


Short-term loan repayments


-



(11,250,000)


Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

38,638,016


$

28,153,553


Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

2,924,336


$

(14,380,152)


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period


593,685



15,469,823


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

3,518,021


$

1,089,671


Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense

$

6,118,560


$

5,672,802


Income and excise tax paid


159,994



11,045


Increase in deferred offering costs


43,077



8,300


Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan


1,185,787



442,606


(Decrease) increase in dividends payable


(3,551,068)



1,380,592


SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

