Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results in the third quarter in which we generated $0.49 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $9 million of investments and received $7 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $257 million at fair value. On October 10, 2024, we declared our 2024 fourth quarter monthly dividend of $0.48 per share in the aggregate, which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 13%. Subsequent to quarter end, we increased our capital base by $25 million through the upsizing of our Credit Facility to $175 million."



























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS























($ in millions, except data relating to per share

amounts and shares outstanding)





















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$4.66 $0.49

$3.08 $0.47

$12.08 $1.45

$8.41 $1.39 Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation included in earnings

(0.40) (0.04)

1.05 0.16

(0.49) (0.06)

2.81 0.47 Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments

(0.01) -

(0.05) (0.01)

(0.01) -

(0.06) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.25 $0.45

$4.08 $0.62

11.58 1.39

11.16 1.85 Distributions

(4.74) (0.50)

(3.19) (0.48)

(12.43) (1.49)

(8.22) (1.36) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

- -

- (0.02)

- 0.03

- (0.03) Net asset value

142.2 $15.14

104.7 $15.10

142.2 $15.14

104.7 $15.10 Weighted average shares outstanding



9,456,180



6,584,179



8,335,421



6,044,958



















(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.











PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Investments at fair value

$256.7

$208.6 Total assets

$262.5

$211.2 Net assets

$142.2

$108.0 Shares outstanding

9,394,977

7,102,136 Net asset value per share

$15.14

$15.21













Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 New investments

$9.0

$27.1 Repayments of investments

(6.6)

(4.8) Net activity

$2.4

$22.3













As of

As of



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Number of portfolio company investments

50

39 Number of debt investments

47

37









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2) Cash

10.8 %

11.8 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

0.3 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

11.5 %

12.5 %









Weighted average yield on total investments (3) Cash

10.3 %

11.2 % PIK

0.3 %

0.3 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

11.0 %

11.9 %



















(2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $7.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $4.6 million and $4.1 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.9 million and $0.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.8 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees of ($0.1) million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.9 million and $0.8 million of management fees (voluntarily waived until October 1, 2024), $0.3 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for net operating expenses of $3.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment income was $4.7 million and $3.1 million, or $0.49 and $0.47 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 9,456,180 and 6,584,179, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($0.4) million and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.2 million and $4.1 million, or $0.45 and $0.62 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 9,456,180 and 6,584,179, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $68.6 million and $98.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

August 16, 2024

Bart & Associates, LLC

Provides IT modernization services for federal

customers

$ 3,390,671

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 4,624,972

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 785,847

Revolver Commitment















$ 314,339

Equity Add-On Investment

August 26, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing

services provider



$ 869,871

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Add-On Investment

September 11, 2024

Service Minds Company, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$ 129,317

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

September 30, 2024

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc. *

Provider of temporary professional staffing of

Medical Services Professionals, external peer review,

consulting and physician leadership solutions

$ 366,253

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

September 30, 2024

Monitorus Holding, LLC*

Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services

$ 34,111

Unsecured Convertible Bond



















* Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company during the three months ended September 30, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

September 27, 2024

EHI Buyer, Inc.*

Provider of design, engineering,

installation, and maintenance services

for building management systems

$ 2,792,479

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 1,071,860

Delayed Draw Term Loan



















* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 8, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 18, 2024

Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC*

Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,

mulch, and engineered soils

$ 40,880

Equity New Investment

October 31, 2024

Norplex Micarta Acquisition, Inc.

Manufacturer of thermoset composite laminates

$ 5,972,094

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 1,822,665

Revolver Commitment















$ 427,155

Equity Add-On Investment

November 7, 2024

Green Intermediateco II, Inc.*

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and

associated service provider

$ 3,607,117

Senior Secured?-?First Lien



















* Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company subsequent to September 30, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

November 4, 2024

Baker Manufacturing

Company, LLC*

Manufacturer of water well equipment,

specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings



5,668,459

Senior Secured?-?First Lien



















* Existing portfolio company

Credit Facilities

On October 30, 2024, we entered into an Increase Agreement to the Credit Facility which, among other things, amends the Credit Facility to increase the total available commitments under the Credit Facility from $150.0 million to $175.0 million on a committed basis.

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of November 8, 2024 was $74.8 million and $50.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On October 10, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October 2024, November 2024, and December 2024, as follows:





















Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 10/10/2024

10/10/2024

10/31/2024

$ 0.1600 10/10/2024

11/1/2024

11/29/2024

$ 0.1600 10/10/2024

12/2/2024

12/31/2024

$ 0.1600

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since September 30, 2024, the Company sold 19,735 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.14 per share for aggregate proceeds of $0.3 million which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Additionally, on October 16, 2024, the Company called $0.2 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction closed on October 30, 2024, and resulted in the issuance of 9,868 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.14 per share.

Since September 30, 2024, the Company also issued 10,747 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the DRIP.

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

















September 30, 2024









(unaudited)

December 31, 2023 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$255,095,531 and $206,513,758, respectively)

$ 256,654,766

$ 208,574,078 Cash and cash equivalents



3,518,021



593,685 Other receivable



144,561



- Interest receivable



1,807,092



1,495,581 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



128,330



126,539 Deferred offering costs



115,952



72,875 Related party receivable



3,249



162,455 Prepaid expenses



52,145



127,019 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



96,583



71,105 Total Assets

$ 262,520,699

$ 211,223,337 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 117,030,797

$ 97,031,517 Related party payable



51,719



- Dividends payable



-



3,551,068 Unearned revenue



739,887



897,538 Income incentive fee payable



532,486



439,854 Capital gains incentive fee payable



167,045



261,684 Interest payable



902,052



367,093 Administrative services payable



113,714



124,958 Income tax payable



51,769



182,489 Deferred tax liability



183,857



167,865 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



520,791



177,249 Total Liabilities

$ 120,294,117

$ 103,201,315 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 142,226,582

$ 108,022,022 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 9,394,977 and 7,102,136 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 93,950

$ 71,021 Paid-in capital



139,835,601



104,810,048 Total distributable earnings



2,297,031



3,140,953 Net Assets

$ 142,226,582

$ 108,022,022 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 262,520,699

$ 211,223,337 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.14

$ 15.21

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income

$ 7,800,382

$ 6,042,784

$ 20,954,358

$ 15,933,509 Other income



132,962



96,972



328,683



335,525 Total Investment Income

$ 7,933,344

$ 6,139,756

$ 21,283,041

$ 16,269,034 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 896,304

$ 763,066

$ 2,497,611

$ 2,031,626 Income incentive fees



756,668



529,714



1,997,539



1,437,391 Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee



(124,713)



99,640



(94,639)



224,532 Professional fees



156,396



142,356



481,328



522,867 Organization costs



-



-



-



1,000 Amortization of deferred offering costs



61,701



25,108



157,083



123,837 Administrative services expenses



135,018



103,415



379,067



298,089 Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



120,000



120,000 Insurance expense



20,418



20,530



60,811



60,921 Valuation fees



31,965



20,572



60,683



38,846 Interest expense and other fees



2,496,503



2,312,758



6,884,954



5,838,668 Income tax expense



-



3,953



29,274



20,643 Other general and administrative expenses



75,218



22,386



196,063



103,409 Total Operating Expenses

$ 4,545,478

$ 4,083,498

$ 12,769,774

$ 10,821,829 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (1,276,857)

$ (1,022,379)

$ (3,566,605)

$ (2,952,608) Net Operating Expenses

$ 3,268,621

$ 3,061,119

$ 9,203,169

$ 7,869,221 Net Investment Income

$ 4,664,723

$ 3,078,637

$ 12,079,872

$ 8,399,813 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 5,522

$ 8,599



20,367



19,920 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(424,614)



1,054,344



(508,252)



2,801,721 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations



20,336



(9,918)



7,167



(3,725) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments



(19,791)



(56,622)



(15,993)



(56,622) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 4,246,176

$ 4,075,040

$ 11,583,161

$ 11,161,107 Net Investment Income Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.47

$ 1.45

$ 1.39 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$ 0.45

$ 0.62

$ 1.39

$ 1.85 Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding?-?basic and diluted



9,456,180



6,584,179



8,335,421



6,044,958 Distributions Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$ 0.50

$ 0.48

$ 1.49

$ 1.36

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





































Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957 Net investment income

-



-



-



2,637,999



2,637,999 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



3,475



3,475 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



(72,026)



(72,026) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



6,220



6,220 Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(2,306,409)



(2,306,409) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,546



3,496



5,115,958



-



5,119,454 Balances at March 31, 2023

5,832,979

$ 58,330

$ 86,066,803

$ (473,463)

$ 85,651,670 Net investment income

-



-



-



2,683,177



2,683,177 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



7,846



7,846 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



1,819,403



1,819,403 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(27)



(27) Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(2,720,486)



(2,720,486) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,945



3,499



5,152,116



-



5,155,615 Balances at June 30, 2023

6,182,924

$ 61,829

$ 91,218,919

$ 1,316,450

$ 92,597,198 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,078,637



3,078,637 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



8,599



8,599 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



1,054,344



1,054,344 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(9,918)



(9,918) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-



-



-



(56,622)



(56,622) Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(3,190,125)



(3,190,125) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

752,130



7,522



11,260,016



-



11,267,538 Balances at September 30, 2023

6,935,054

$ 69,351

$ 102,478,935

$ 2,201,365

$ 104,749,651





























Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$ 71,021

$ 104,810,048

$ 3,140,953

$ 108,022,022 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,552,515



3,552,515 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



8,442



8,442 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



333,461



333,461 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(8,881)



(8,881) Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments

-



-



-



45,885



45,885 Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(3,610,362)



(3,610,362) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

255,902



2,559



3,901,680



-



3,904,239 Balances at March 31, 2024

7,358,038

$ 73,580

$ 108,711,728

$ 3,462,013

$ 112,247,321 Net investment income

-



-



-



3,862,634



3,862,634 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



6,403



6,403 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



(417,099)



(417,099) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(4,288)



(4,288) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-



-



-



(42,087)



(42,087) Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(4,075,936)



(4,075,936) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,032,499



20,325



31,035,613



-



31,055,938 Balances at June 30, 2024

9,390,537

$ 93,905

$ 139,747,341

$ 2,791,640

$ 142,632,886 Net investment income

-



-



-



4,664,723



4,664,723 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



5,522



5,522 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



(424,614)



(424,614) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



20,336



20,336 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-



-



-



(19,791)



(19,791) Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(4,740,785)



(4,740,785) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

377,534



3,776



5,751,834



-



5,755,610 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(373,094)



(3,731)



(5,663,574)



-



(5,667,305) Balances at September 30, 2024

9,394,977

$ 93,950

$ 139,835,601

$ 2,297,031

$ 142,226,582

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 11,583,161

$ 11,161,107

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments

(67,038,045)



(68,472,583)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

19,584,247



17,370,805

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments

508,252



(2,801,721)

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation foreign currency translations

(7,167)



3,725

Increase in investments due to PIK

(671,421)



(217)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(482,032)



(359,012)

Deferred tax provision

15,992



56,622

Amortization of loan structure fees

231,435



442,513

Amortization of deferred offering costs

157,083



123,837

Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable

(311,511)



(472,546)

Increase in other receivable

(144,561)



-

Decrease (increase) in related party receivable

159,206



(126,946)

(Increase) decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

(1,791)



82,895

Decrease in prepaid expenses

74,874



107,581

Increase in related party payable

51,719



-

(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable

(11,244)



35,267

Increase (decrease) in interest payable

534,959



(276,647)

Increase in income incentive fees payable

92,632



24,946

(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

(94,639)



224,532

(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue

(157,651)



324,516

(Decrease) increase in income tax payable

(130,720)



12,343

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

343,542



5,278

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (35,713,680)

$ (42,533,705)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 40,715,787

$ 21,542,607

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(200,160)



(134,882)

Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer

(5,667,305)



-

Stockholder distributions paid

(15,978,151)



(6,836,428)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

131,300,000



96,600,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(110,700,000)



(71,415,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(832,155)



(352,744)

Short-term loan repayments

-



(11,250,000)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 38,638,016

$ 28,153,553

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,924,336

$ (14,380,152)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

593,685



15,469,823

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 3,518,021

$ 1,089,671

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense $ 6,118,560

$ 5,672,802

Income and excise tax paid

159,994



11,045

Increase in deferred offering costs

43,077



8,300

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

1,185,787



442,606

(Decrease) increase in dividends payable

(3,551,068)



1,380,592



