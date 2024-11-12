Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results in the third quarter in which we generated $0.49 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $9 million of investments and received $7 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $257 million at fair value. On October 10, 2024, we declared our 2024 fourth quarter monthly dividend of $0.48 per share in the aggregate, which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 13%. Subsequent to quarter end, we increased our capital base by $25 million through the upsizing of our Credit Facility to $175 million."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$4.66
$0.49
$3.08
$0.47
$12.08
$1.45
$8.41
$1.39
Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation included in earnings
(0.40)
(0.04)
1.05
0.16
(0.49)
(0.06)
2.81
0.47
Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments
(0.01)
-
(0.05)
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
(0.06)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$4.25
$0.45
$4.08
$0.62
11.58
1.39
11.16
1.85
Distributions
(4.74)
(0.50)
(3.19)
(0.48)
(12.43)
(1.49)
(8.22)
(1.36)
Other weighted average share adjustments(1)
-
-
-
(0.02)
-
0.03
-
(0.03)
Net asset value
142.2
$15.14
104.7
$15.10
142.2
$15.14
104.7
$15.10
Weighted average shares outstanding
9,456,180
6,584,179
8,335,421
6,044,958
(1)
Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
As of
As of
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Investments at fair value
$256.7
$208.6
Total assets
$262.5
$211.2
Net assets
$142.2
$108.0
Shares outstanding
9,394,977
7,102,136
Net asset value per share
$15.14
$15.21
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
New investments
$9.0
$27.1
Repayments of investments
(6.6)
(4.8)
Net activity
$2.4
$22.3
As of
As of
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Number of portfolio company investments
50
39
Number of debt investments
47
37
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2)
Cash
10.8 %
11.8 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.3 %
0.3 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
11.5 %
12.5 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (3)
Cash
10.3 %
11.2 %
PIK
0.3 %
0.3 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
11.0 %
11.9 %
(2)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(3)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $7.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $4.6 million and $4.1 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.9 million and $0.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.8 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees of ($0.1) million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.9 million and $0.8 million of management fees (voluntarily waived until October 1, 2024), $0.3 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for net operating expenses of $3.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively.
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment income was $4.7 million and $3.1 million, or $0.49 and $0.47 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 9,456,180 and 6,584,179, respectively.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($0.4) million and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.2 million and $4.1 million, or $0.45 and $0.62 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 9,456,180 and 6,584,179, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $68.6 million and $98.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2024:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
August 16, 2024
Bart & Associates, LLC
Provides IT modernization services for federal
$
3,390,671
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
4,624,972
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
785,847
Revolver Commitment
$
314,339
Equity
Add-On Investment
August 26, 2024
Impact Home Services LLC*
Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing
$
869,871
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
Add-On Investment
September 11, 2024
Service Minds Company, LLC*
Provider of residential electrical services
$
129,317
Revolver Commitment
Add-On Investment
September 30, 2024
The Hardenbergh Group, Inc. *
Provider of temporary professional staffing of
$
366,253
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
Add-On Investment
September 30, 2024
Monitorus Holding, LLC*
Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services
$
34,111
Unsecured Convertible Bond
*
Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company during the three months ended September 30, 2024:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
September 27, 2024
EHI Buyer, Inc.*
Provider of design, engineering,
$
2,792,479
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
1,071,860
Delayed Draw Term Loan
*
Existing portfolio company
Events Subsequent to September 30, 2024
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 8, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2024:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
October 18, 2024
Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC*
Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
$
40,880
Equity
New Investment
October 31, 2024
Norplex Micarta Acquisition, Inc.
Manufacturer of thermoset composite laminates
$
5,972,094
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
1,822,665
Revolver Commitment
$
427,155
Equity
Add-On Investment
November 7, 2024
Green Intermediateco II, Inc.*
Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
$
3,607,117
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
*
Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company subsequent to September 30, 2024:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
November 4, 2024
Baker Manufacturing
Manufacturer of water well equipment,
5,668,459
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
*
Existing portfolio company
Credit Facilities
On October 30, 2024, we entered into an Increase Agreement to the Credit Facility which, among other things, amends the Credit Facility to increase the total available commitments under the Credit Facility from $150.0 million to $175.0 million on a committed basis.
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of November 8, 2024 was $74.8 million and $50.0 million, respectively.
Distributions Declared
On October 10, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October 2024, November 2024, and December 2024, as follows:
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Share
10/10/2024
10/10/2024
10/31/2024
$
0.1600
10/10/2024
11/1/2024
11/29/2024
$
0.1600
10/10/2024
12/2/2024
12/31/2024
$
0.1600
Sale of Unregistered Securities
Since September 30, 2024, the Company sold 19,735 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.14 per share for aggregate proceeds of $0.3 million which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.
Additionally, on October 16, 2024, the Company called $0.2 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction closed on October 30, 2024, and resulted in the issuance of 9,868 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.14 per share.
Since September 30, 2024, the Company also issued 10,747 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the DRIP.
About Stellus Private Credit BDC
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
September 30, 2024
(unaudited)
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$
256,654,766
$
208,574,078
Cash and cash equivalents
3,518,021
593,685
Other receivable
144,561
-
Interest receivable
1,807,092
1,495,581
Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)
128,330
126,539
Deferred offering costs
115,952
72,875
Related party receivable
3,249
162,455
Prepaid expenses
52,145
127,019
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
96,583
71,105
Total Assets
$
262,520,699
$
211,223,337
LIABILITIES
Credit Facilities payable
$
117,030,797
$
97,031,517
Related party payable
51,719
-
Dividends payable
-
3,551,068
Unearned revenue
739,887
897,538
Income incentive fee payable
532,486
439,854
Capital gains incentive fee payable
167,045
261,684
Interest payable
902,052
367,093
Administrative services payable
113,714
124,958
Income tax payable
51,769
182,489
Deferred tax liability
183,857
167,865
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
520,791
177,249
Total Liabilities
$
120,294,117
$
103,201,315
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
142,226,582
$
108,022,022
NET ASSETS
Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
$
93,950
$
71,021
Paid-in capital
139,835,601
104,810,048
Total distributable earnings
2,297,031
3,140,953
Net Assets
$
142,226,582
$
108,022,022
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
262,520,699
$
211,223,337
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
15.14
$
15.21
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
7,800,382
$
6,042,784
$
20,954,358
$
15,933,509
Other income
132,962
96,972
328,683
335,525
Total Investment Income
$
7,933,344
$
6,139,756
$
21,283,041
$
16,269,034
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
896,304
$
763,066
$
2,497,611
$
2,031,626
Income incentive fees
756,668
529,714
1,997,539
1,437,391
Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee
(124,713)
99,640
(94,639)
224,532
Professional fees
156,396
142,356
481,328
522,867
Organization costs
-
-
-
1,000
Amortization of deferred offering costs
61,701
25,108
157,083
123,837
Administrative services expenses
135,018
103,415
379,067
298,089
Trustees' fees
40,000
40,000
120,000
120,000
Insurance expense
20,418
20,530
60,811
60,921
Valuation fees
31,965
20,572
60,683
38,846
Interest expense and other fees
2,496,503
2,312,758
6,884,954
5,838,668
Income tax expense
-
3,953
29,274
20,643
Other general and administrative expenses
75,218
22,386
196,063
103,409
Total Operating Expenses
$
4,545,478
$
4,083,498
$
12,769,774
$
10,821,829
Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)
$
(1,276,857)
$
(1,022,379)
$
(3,566,605)
$
(2,952,608)
Net Operating Expenses
$
3,268,621
$
3,061,119
$
9,203,169
$
7,869,221
Net Investment Income
$
4,664,723
$
3,078,637
$
12,079,872
$
8,399,813
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
$
5,522
$
8,599
20,367
19,920
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(424,614)
1,054,344
(508,252)
2,801,721
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations
20,336
(9,918)
7,167
(3,725)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments
(19,791)
(56,622)
(15,993)
(56,622)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
4,246,176
$
4,075,040
$
11,583,161
$
11,161,107
Net Investment Income Per Share?-?basic and diluted
$
0.49
$
0.47
$
1.45
$
1.39
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted
$
0.45
$
0.62
$
1.39
$
1.85
Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding?-?basic and diluted
9,456,180
6,584,179
8,335,421
6,044,958
Distributions Per Share?-?basic and diluted
$
0.50
$
0.48
$
1.49
$
1.36
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest
Total
Number of
Par
Paid-in
distributable
shares
value
capital
(loss) gain
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2022
5,483,433
$
54,834
$
80,950,845
$
(742,722)
$
80,262,957
Net investment income
-
-
-
2,637,999
2,637,999
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
3,475
3,475
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
(72,026)
(72,026)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
6,220
6,220
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(2,306,409)
(2,306,409)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
349,546
3,496
5,115,958
-
5,119,454
Balances at March 31, 2023
5,832,979
$
58,330
$
86,066,803
$
(473,463)
$
85,651,670
Net investment income
-
-
-
2,683,177
2,683,177
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
7,846
7,846
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
1,819,403
1,819,403
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(27)
(27)
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(2,720,486)
(2,720,486)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
349,945
3,499
5,152,116
-
5,155,615
Balances at June 30, 2023
6,182,924
$
61,829
$
91,218,919
$
1,316,450
$
92,597,198
Net investment income
-
-
-
3,078,637
3,078,637
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
8,599
8,599
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
1,054,344
1,054,344
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(9,918)
(9,918)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments
-
-
-
(56,622)
(56,622)
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(3,190,125)
(3,190,125)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
752,130
7,522
11,260,016
-
11,267,538
Balances at September 30, 2023
6,935,054
$
69,351
$
102,478,935
$
2,201,365
$
104,749,651
Balances at December 31, 2023
7,102,136
$
71,021
$
104,810,048
$
3,140,953
$
108,022,022
Net investment income
-
-
-
3,552,515
3,552,515
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
8,442
8,442
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
333,461
333,461
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(8,881)
(8,881)
Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments
-
-
-
45,885
45,885
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(3,610,362)
(3,610,362)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
255,902
2,559
3,901,680
-
3,904,239
Balances at March 31, 2024
7,358,038
$
73,580
$
108,711,728
$
3,462,013
$
112,247,321
Net investment income
-
-
-
3,862,634
3,862,634
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
6,403
6,403
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
(417,099)
(417,099)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(4,288)
(4,288)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments
-
-
-
(42,087)
(42,087)
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(4,075,936)
(4,075,936)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
2,032,499
20,325
31,035,613
-
31,055,938
Balances at June 30, 2024
9,390,537
$
93,905
$
139,747,341
$
2,791,640
$
142,632,886
Net investment income
-
-
-
4,664,723
4,664,723
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
5,522
5,522
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
(424,614)
(424,614)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
20,336
20,336
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments
-
-
-
(19,791)
(19,791)
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(4,740,785)
(4,740,785)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
377,534
3,776
5,751,834
-
5,755,610
Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest
(373,094)
(3,731)
(5,663,574)
-
(5,667,305)
Balances at September 30, 2024
9,394,977
$
93,950
$
139,835,601
$
2,297,031
$
142,226,582
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
11,583,161
$
11,161,107
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(67,038,045)
(68,472,583)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
19,584,247
17,370,805
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
508,252
(2,801,721)
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation foreign currency translations
(7,167)
3,725
Increase in investments due to PIK
(671,421)
(217)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(482,032)
(359,012)
Deferred tax provision
15,992
56,622
Amortization of loan structure fees
231,435
442,513
Amortization of deferred offering costs
157,083
123,837
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(311,511)
(472,546)
Increase in other receivable
(144,561)
-
Decrease (increase) in related party receivable
159,206
(126,946)
(Increase) decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor
(1,791)
82,895
Decrease in prepaid expenses
74,874
107,581
Increase in related party payable
51,719
-
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
(11,244)
35,267
Increase (decrease) in interest payable
534,959
(276,647)
Increase in income incentive fees payable
92,632
24,946
(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
(94,639)
224,532
(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue
(157,651)
324,516
(Decrease) increase in income tax payable
(130,720)
12,343
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
343,542
5,278
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(35,713,680)
$
(42,533,705)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
$
40,715,787
$
21,542,607
Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued
(200,160)
(134,882)
Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer
(5,667,305)
-
Stockholder distributions paid
(15,978,151)
(6,836,428)
Borrowings under Credit Facilities
131,300,000
96,600,000
Repayments of Credit Facilities
(110,700,000)
(71,415,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities
(832,155)
(352,744)
Short-term loan repayments
-
(11,250,000)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
38,638,016
$
28,153,553
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
2,924,336
$
(14,380,152)
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
593,685
15,469,823
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
3,518,021
$
1,089,671
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
6,118,560
$
5,672,802
Income and excise tax paid
159,994
11,045
Increase in deferred offering costs
43,077
8,300
Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
1,185,787
442,606
(Decrease) increase in dividends payable
(3,551,068)
1,380,592
