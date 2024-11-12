Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Frankfurt
12.11.24
08:14 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,050
+5,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.11.2024 17:01 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Board Update 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Board Update 
12-Nov-2024 / 15:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
      Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 
12 November 2024 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
 
Board Update 
 
Further to the announcements on 29 February 2024 and 11 October 2024, Metro Bank announces that following receipt of 
regulatory approval, Marc Page will be appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer on 12 November 
2024. 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with LR 6.4.6(4). 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries 
For further information on this announcement, please contact: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Metro Bank PLC Media Relations 
Mona Patel 
+44 (0) 7815506845 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Teneo 
Anthony Di Natale / Iain Dey 
+44 (0) 7880 715 975 / +44 (0) 7976 295906 
Metrobank@teneo.com 
 
 
About Metro Bank 
Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It was named as the best bank for service in-store 
for business customers in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in August 2024. 
Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved just over GBP10bn in commercial lending. 
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving 
customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities 
it serves. Whether that's through its network of 75 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or 
online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. 
Metro Bank is a multi award winning organisation. The Bank has also been awarded "Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the 
Year", 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, "2023 Best Lender of the Year 
- UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the "Inclusive Culture Initiative Award" in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, 
"Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award" and "Leader of the Year Award 2023" at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, "Best Women 
Mortgage Leaders in the UK" from Elite Women 2023, "Diversity Lead of the Year", 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan 
Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards" "Best Business Credit Card", Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, "Best Business 
Credit Card", 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards. 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS 
website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO 
newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  358678 
EQS News ID:  2028381 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2028381&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 10:29 ET (15:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
