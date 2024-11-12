Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
12.11.24
16:23 Uhr
32,160 Euro
-1,040
-3,13 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2024 17:34 Uhr
46 Leser
Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 12.11.2024

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.11.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date12.11.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareKALMAR
Amount10,000Shares
Average price/ share32.6083EUR
Total cost326,083.00EUR
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 60 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12.11.2024
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
www.kalmarglobal.com







Attachment

  • Kalmar_12.11_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2eeb161-d3b0-4e88-931e-01b2710af5b7)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
