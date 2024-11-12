Ampace: Kun-Era Shined at EICMA! Comprehensive Electric Motorcycle Power Solutions Set a New Trend in Europe

MILAN, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November 5-10th, Ampace debuted its Kun-Era series, a full scenario power solution for electric motorcycles, at the EICMA International Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. With outstanding adaptability, impressive performance, and exceptional safety, Kun-Era has brought robust innovation to the European electric motorcycle market.

Kun-Era Series: Adaptable Across All Scenarios, the Ultimate Choice in Electric Motorcycle Power

As electric motorcycle usage diversifies, the Kun-Era series was developed to meet the evolving needs of users in various scenarios, from daily commuting and delivery operations to off-road racing. This solution represents a revolutionary upgrade in power capacity, voltage platform, and model compatibility, ushering in a new era of sustainable travel with comprehensive electric motorcycle power solutions.

During the launch event, Dr. Qingfeng Yuan, CTO of Ampace, explained that Kun-Era's design leverages standard battery dimensions and compatible interface protocols, offering products in 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh versions that support 51V, 60V, and 74V platforms. Additionally, the Kun-Era series demonstrates strong adaptability across multiple vehicle types, from scooters and motorcycles to maxi-scooters and three-wheelers, fully satisfying users' diverse power demands across a variety of transportation scenarios.

Solid Safety Barriers and Exceptional Performance Create a Powerful "Heart" for Electric Motorcycles

Advancements in technology are underpinned by innovations in safety. Ampace has incorporated extensive safety testing during Kun-Era's design and development, simulating real-world demands throughout the product's lifecycle. This includes tests for vibration, mechanical shock, temperature changes, salt spray, and water immersion, ensuring product safety and reliability over its entire lifecycle. Kun-Era has also undergone extreme tests, including drop simulations, high-pressure extrusion, and fire exposure, to validate stability under complex conditions.

To further solidify its "safety" defenses, Kun-Era's internal cells have been tested for thermal runaway, ensuring that, even under extreme conditions, innovative designs such as directional pressure relief channels, along with advanced materials, precision craftsmanship, and sturdy structures, effectively mitigate risks of combustion and explosion, fully protecting user safety.

Ampace is collaborating with industry partners to advance a new green era and sustainable development. The Kun-Era series, with its cutting-edge technology and outstanding performance, demonstrates Ampace's strong support for Europe's electric transition and contributes fresh momentum for global green travel and carbon neutrality goals, leading the industry toward cleaner and more efficient energy utilization.

