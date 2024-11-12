Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
12.11.2024 17:53 Uhr
Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP): MACOMPTA.FR announces its application

Finanznachrichten News

Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP): Macompta.fr announces its application

Lagord, November 12, 2024

Macompta.fr (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, has announced its decision to apply for accreditation as a Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP).

Starting in September 2026, all businesses in France will need to be able to receive electronic invoices, and VSEs will be required to issue invoices electronically from September 2027. Issuing and receiving invoices will be managed through a PDP chosen by each company.

Macompta.fr aims to provide its clients a seamless, comprehensive and cost-effective solution for electronic invoice issuance and reception.

The PDP accreditation application aligns with macompta.fr's ongoing strategy.

Integrating PDP services into its existing accounting and invoicing solutions will allow macompta.fr to strengthen its position as a leading software provider for VSEs. It will also enable macompta.fr to attract new clients in a market where several million businesses will be impacted by the upcoming reform.

For more information: https://blog.macompta.fr/a-la-une/facturation-electronique-macompta-fr-candidate-a-lagrement-pdp/

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations, such as ASPTT and UNASS.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr

Contact

Macompta.fr

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88747-communique-12.11.24-pdp_va.pdf

