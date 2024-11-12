Nanterre, 12 November 2024

VINCI wins a contract to design and build a new waste-to-energy plant in Corrèze

Design and build of a new household-waste-to-energy plant (79,000 tonnes a year)

51 months of works with 200 direct jobs at peak of activity

Contract worth over €100 million

VINCI Construction through its subsidiaries VINCI Construction Grands Projets (lead contractor), GTM Sud-Ouest TP GC and Chantiers Modernes Nouvelle-Aquitaine, has been awarded by Veolia the design and build of a new household-waste-to-energy plant.

Located near Brive-la-Gaillarde, the household waste-to-energy plant will replace the existing plant. It will have a treatment capacity of almost 10 tonnes per hour (79,000 tonnes a year), equivalent to the annual waste produced by 200,000 residents.

This project, worth over €100 million - employing nearly 200 people at peak of its activity - will upgrade the plant's environmental efficiency by adding latest-generation processing systems, notably to treat flue gases. The electricity and heat produced will be used by local industrial and community facilities.

VINCI Construction's companies have built solid expertise in waste processing and waste-to-energy systems. In France, they notably carry out the construction or modernisation of waste-to-energy plants in Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, Nice, and Ivry-sur-Seine.

