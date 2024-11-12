Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

12 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 602.380p. The highest price paid per share was 608.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 587.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,717,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,011,968. Rightmove holds 11,325,023 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transaction

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

560

605.400

16:13:02

420

605.400

16:13:02

315

605.400

16:12:15

730

605.400

16:12:15

1086

605.000

16:10:24

136

605.000

16:08:31

1009

605.000

16:08:31

971

604.400

16:04:29

1038

604.400

16:04:05

369

604.800

15:58:47

270

604.800

15:58:47

446

604.800

15:58:47

1050

605.000

15:58:45

1592

605.200

15:57:10

151

605.200

15:57:10

171

604.800

15:49:04

751

604.800

15:49:04

582

605.400

15:45:22

506

605.800

15:44:37

499

605.800

15:44:37

1117

606.000

15:44:25

935

604.600

15:40:11

957

603.800

15:36:07

452

604.000

15:33:02

648

604.000

15:33:02

216

606.000

15:29:02

450

606.000

15:29:02

312

606.000

15:29:02

1020

606.000

15:29:02

155

603.800

15:22:03

880

603.800

15:22:03

1007

605.400

15:17:55

955

606.000

15:15:24

1076

606.400

15:12:40

1057

605.800

15:09:59

404

605.200

15:05:40

542

605.200

15:05:40

1072

605.600

15:02:49

1105

606.000

14:59:53

270

607.200

14:55:54

803

607.200

14:55:54

1007

608.400

14:53:48

1047

608.000

14:49:40

194

607.800

14:47:17

803

607.800

14:47:17

1018

607.800

14:47:17

126

607.800

14:47:17

1076

607.800

14:47:17

977

606.600

14:38:42

76

606.600

14:38:42

524

606.600

14:37:11

528

606.600

14:37:11

1079

607.000

14:37:09

1139

607.000

14:35:47

218

606.800

14:32:31

884

606.800

14:32:31

403

606.800

14:27:31

308

606.800

14:27:31

403

606.800

14:27:31

1140

606.400

14:20:46

880

607.000

14:17:22

131

607.000

14:16:27

1088

607.600

14:09:35

1130

607.000

14:05:00

455

606.800

14:00:01

569

606.800

13:58:17

789

606.600

13:53:03

136

606.600

13:53:03

239

606.800

13:50:20

680

606.800

13:50:20

973

607.000

13:46:18

271

606.400

13:40:02

851

606.400

13:37:45

1006

606.600

13:34:31

1109

606.800

13:26:56

986

607.600

13:22:58

631

606.400

13:18:43

357

606.400

13:18:43

134

606.400

13:18:43

949

606.000

13:09:15

668

605.000

13:00:54

451

605.000

13:00:54

351

605.000

12:50:58

744

605.000

12:50:58

1035

605.200

12:42:52

28

605.200

12:33:33

16

605.200

12:33:33

938

605.200

12:33:33

1036

605.200

12:25:01

1000

605.000

12:16:08

228

604.600

12:14:37

422

604.600

12:14:37

396

604.600

12:14:37

1018

603.000

12:02:11

967

601.800

11:52:11

812

602.000

11:44:35

319

602.000

11:44:35

1007

602.000

11:33:24

1082

602.000

11:23:37

618

602.600

11:18:50

301

602.600

11:18:50

1007

602.200

11:15:23

1094

602.400

11:03:50

1102

600.800

10:49:36

943

601.400

10:38:41

970

601.600

10:31:32

601

601.400

10:27:56

476

602.000

10:22:03

476

602.000

10:22:03

477

603.000

10:20:52

488

603.000

10:20:52

1074

602.600

10:18:02

41

602.600

10:15:04

1100

602.600

10:15:04

702

601.800

10:02:28

341

601.800

10:02:28

993

603.000

09:57:22

1043

602.800

09:50:43

1099

602.400

09:49:14

18

602.400

09:49:14

1026

599.000

09:39:56

855

598.800

09:31:42

101

598.800

09:31:42

933

599.600

09:22:42

1106

598.200

09:15:45

952

598.600

09:15:08

1138

598.800

09:05:38

650

598.800

09:01:20

205

598.800

09:01:20

255

598.800

09:01:20

841

598.800

09:01:20

974

597.200

08:55:21

1142

596.000

08:51:56

1103

595.600

08:43:28

454

595.600

08:41:16

674

595.600

08:41:16

61

593.200

08:35:10

487

593.200

08:35:10

550

593.200

08:35:10

1056

593.000

08:29:23

1111

593.400

08:26:40

1043

592.800

08:23:40

1034

592.000

08:19:49

1038

592.600

08:17:26

1224

591.600

08:14:07

1096

591.800

08:14:07

1081

592.000

08:13:57

1009

591.800

08:12:30

1176

592.000

08:12:29

1202

591.400

08:07:34

61

591.600

08:07:16

1100

591.600

08:07:16

297

591.600

08:07:16

1020

589.400

08:04:14


