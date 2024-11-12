Company is the only organization in the customer experience management industry to rank within the top 25 Best Companies to Work For in Europe

Fortune and Great Place To Work® have ranked global business services leader Teleperformance (TP) (Paris:TEP) top 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe for the second consecutive year, ranking 12th among multinational companies. TP is the only company in the customer experience management industry to rank within the top 25 Best Companies to Work For in Europe.

Companies on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list dramatically outperform the typical workplace in Europe by creating consistently great work experiences, according to Great Place to Work®. Earning a spot on the list is an indicator of high levels of trust across the organization, with more employees from companies on the list reporting a consistently positive experience at work.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do at TP," said Alan Winters, TP Chief People Officer. "With a large diverse workforce, we hire and train for emotional intelligence and help employees grow to their full potential by sharing, listening and innovating and a common thread through all of this is trust. We are encouraged and humbled by this feedback from our people across Europe who rated us so highly as a great employer. As the global leader in our industry, our goal is to continually be a great place to work in Europe and everywhere we operate."

TP's ranking on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe 2024 list is based on an analysis of confidential survey responses from TP employees across Europe1 compared to confidential employee survey responses from employees in the region. TP employees overwhelmingly reported being treated fairly, regardless of their social and socio-economic status, gender, race or sexual orientation, and that TP provided a safe place to work. Companies on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list dramatically outperform the typical workplace in Europe, as measured by a market study of European workers conducted by Great Place To Work®.

"We are delighted to unveil our inaugural list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe, created in partnership with Great Place to Work®, experts in evaluating corporate culture with decades of experience," said Grethe Schepers, lists director, Europe at Fortune. "These companies have built environments where people thrive and feel included, driven by a shared sense of purpose all backed by honest, detailed employee feedback. Congratulations to all the companies that have achieved this great recognition."

Earlier this year TP received Great Place to Work® certifications in 69 countries, including 26 countries in Europe. Today, 97% of TP employees work in a Great Place to Work®-certified location1

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and independent employee feedback.

1 Based on 2024 survey data collected among employees who worked for Teleperformance before the Majorel acquisition on November 8, 2023. A survey of employees from the newly combined company will be conducted in 2025 once the full integration is complete.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global business service leader which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

