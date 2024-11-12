Verkada adds six new technology partners to its Integration Program, continues to expand functionality and interoperability for customers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-based physical security , today announced that it has added six new technology partners to its Integrations Program: Appriss Retail, Auror, Axon Evidence, CompScience, Extreme Networks, and RedBag. This expanded range of supported integrations will empower Verkada customers across a range of verticals, including retail, law enforcement, manufacturing, and education, to address even more use cases with Verkada's platform and solutions.

"Verkada's supported integrations are making it even easier for our customers to leverage Verkada's powerful platform," said Brandon Davito, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations. "As we continue to add more trusted technology partners to Verkada's Integrations Program with deep expertise in verticals, we'll continue to unlock even more value for our more than 28,000 customers globally and across even more complex environments and use cases."

With Appriss Retail , a loss prevention and return management solution, retail customers can seamlessly pair their Verkada cameras with Appriss Retail's operational analytics to quickly identify and review suspicious transactions.

With Auror , a retail crime intelligence solution, customers can easily export video archives from Verkada Command into Auror. By consolidating footage and reports through Auror, retailers and law enforcement can more effectively collaborate to identify repeat offenders, trends, and organized retail crime networks.

With Axon Evidence , customers can seamlessly export video archives from Verkada Command into Axon Evidence, Axon's cloud-based digital evidence management platform, simplifying and streamlining workflows for law enforcement and public safety agencies. Axon Evidence is designed to securely store, manage and share critical video and multimedia evidence collected from body cameras, drones, and other devices, ensuring efficient collaboration and compliance with legal standards.

With CompScience , a safety-driven analytics solution, customers can combine Verkada's high-quality video with CompScience's safety analytics to analyze work environments and identify potential safety hazards - ultimately enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and security in high-liability work environments.

With Extreme Networks , a cloud-based network infrastructure and management solution, customers can provision Verkada cameras in a secure, multicast-enabled segment using a zero-touch setup to automatically apply networking policy rules.

With RedBag , a silent communications tool that provides broadcast and two-way communication between the classroom and emergency responders, customers can connect their Verkada devices to RedBag's dashboards to enhance situational awareness during lockdown events and provide video access to first responders during a crisis.

These new technology partners join 12 existing members including Fusus , HiveWatch , SingleWire Software , and Sureview . Learn more about joining Verkada's Integrations Program here .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 28,000 organizations across 83 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail offers analytics-based solutions aimed at improving key aspects of retail operations, such as loss prevention, return management, and customer behavior analysis. Their technology provides retailers with data insights to enhance decision-making, manage risks, and streamline operations. Retailers use these solutions to address challenges like fraud detection and return optimization, supporting operational efficiency. Learn more at www.apprissretail.com

About Auror

Auror specializes in retail crime intelligence solutions, providing a platform that enables retailers to report, solve, and prevent crimes. The Auror platform allows users to report incidents of theft, fraud, and other criminal activities, which are then shared with a network of retailers and law enforcement. This collaborative approach helps identify repeat offenders, trends, and organized retail crime networks. Auror's software also includes features like case management and automated reporting, making it easier for retailers to manage and respond to crime-related incidents. Learn more at www.auror.co

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, enterprises and consumers. Learn more at www.axon.com

About CompScience

CompScience focuses on improving workplace safety through advanced technology. They specialize in using computer vision and artificial intelligence to analyze video footage from work environments, identifying potential safety hazards and providing actionable insights. Their platform helps organizations proactively prevent accidents, injuries, and reduce workers' comp costs by detecting unsafe behaviors and conditions. Learn more at www.compscience.com.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks offers cloud-based networking solutions that focus on network infrastructure and management, with products designed for scalability, security, and performance. Featuring automation and analytics, their solutions cater to a variety of industry needs. A key component is Extreme Fabric, an architecture that simplifies and automates network management. By segmenting network traffic and automating device provisioning, Extreme Fabric enhances security, streamlines deployment, and ensures consistent performance across distributed environments. Learn more at www.extremenetworks.com.

About RedBag

RedBag combines emergency supplies in the classroom with a QR code based non-verbal communication system that securely connects classrooms with first responders in an emergency. Learn more at www.getredbag.com

