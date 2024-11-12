Concepta Ingredients highlights new range of protein actives at Plant Based World Expo Europe

The London trade fair is one of the world's biggest events for the plant-based sector; among the solutions presented is PRO 1000G, derived from the sesame oil extraction process.

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concepta Ingredients - Grupo Sabará's business unit specializing in providing natural solutions for the food and beverage industry - will be present at Plant Based World Expo Europe, considered one of the most important in the segment. The fair is being held in London, England, on November 13 and 14, and brings together a large audience of retailers, service professionals and investors from the vegan market at ExCel London.

As a novelty for the 2024 edition, the company is presenting its Arboreto Premium Protein range, with the highlight being the plant-based protein asset PRO 1000G. Derived from the extraction process of sesame oil, a plant native to tropical Africa and Asia and introduced to Brazil by the Portuguese in the 16th century, the product has characteristics that make it an excellent nutritional profile, as it is rich in protein, fiber, calcium and a source of essential amino acids.

Another highlight is Arboreto Premium Protein PRO 1000GB, which innovatively combines the benefits of sesame, derived from the upcycling process of oil extraction, and babaçu, an ingredient of Amazonian origin and part of Concepta Ingredients' Bio Abundance Program, which aims to promote the sustainable use of natural resources and the development of the communities involved. The new product is ideal for use in pasta, bakery items, snacks, cereals and hot drinks.

"The UK is Europe's largest market for plant-based foods and taking part in this event is a great opportunity to showcase our solutions and establish new connections with professionals in the sector," comments André Sabará, Commercial Director at Concepta Ingredients. 'Consumer interest in alternative flours is growing, driven by nutritional benefits, such as the fact that proteins contribute to satiety and muscle mass gain,' he says.

The executive also adds that the company is always looking to innovate in order to surprise customers in the plant-based market and, this time, with Arboreto Premium Protein PRO 1000GB, there is not only importance for its culinary versatility, but also for its positive socio-environmental impact. "To give you an idea, for every 20 tons of flour sold, we generate an income of R$12,500.00 per family. At our current supplier alone, there are 24 families impacted on 15,000 hectares", he concludes.

Deforestation Regulation

As of December 2025, the Regulation on Deforestation-free Products - EUDR, a new standard approved by the European Union that requires that no European country can receive exported products that have contributed to forest degradation. For small and medium-sized companies, such as Concepta Ingredients, this will happen from June 2026.

"This check will assess items such as the documentation of the location with geographical coordinates, details about the cultivation of the product and proof that the land belongs to the producer or community," comments João Cano, Senior Regulatory Affairs Analyst at Concepta Ingredients. "All documents will need to be in line with the laws of the country of origin, cultivation and reforestation laws, as well as labor laws that support employees," he adds.

With the creation of the Bio Abundance Program in 2022, Concepta Ingredients is now responsible for contributing to the indirect maintenance of more than 580,000 hectares of native vegetation, spread across the Amazon Rainforest, Cerrado, Caatinga and Atlantic Forest biomes. Through it, the company already meets the requirements of the new European Union standard, such as offering traceability of raw materials.

The program recently gained a platform (www.bioabundancia.com) where customers and partners can get more information and see the initiative's figures up close.

Plant Based World Expo - Europe

Venue: ExCel London

Date: November 13th and 14th

Concepta Ingredients booth: C18

Information and registration: https://plantbasedworldeurope.com/

About Concepta Ingredients

Concepta Ingredients is part of the Sabará Group and specializes in natural and technological solutions developed in accordance with the Bio Abundance Program. Based on innovation and research, the company offers organic and conventional ingredients, supported by the training of families and indirect conservation of areas in different biomes in Brazil. Its vast portfolio includes technological inputs from international partners and ingredients sourced from biodiversity to meet the most specific demands of the industries in which it operates. Concepta Ingredients' new plant, located in Valinhos, in the interior of São Paulo, is strategically located in a region with a strong logistics structure (highways and airports) and occupies an area of 7,800m², combining the latest in industrial technology, from production to quality control. The plant has an FSSC22000 certified Quality Management System, which guarantees safe food management.

About Grupo Sabará

The Sabará Group, with almost 70 years of history, is genuinely Brazilian and recognized for its capacity for innovation and adaptation. For three generations, the Group has overcome challenges and stood out in its markets. Its commitment to the well-being of people around the world goes beyond offering innovative products and services. Its activities take future generations into account, focusing on solutions that guarantee sustainability. Through its various branches of activity, the Sabará Group operates throughout the country and has a presence in countries in South America, North America and Europe. It specializes in developing high-performance technologies, solutions and raw materials for the water treatment markets in sanitation and industry, animal nutrition and health, and the food and beverage industries. The development of its products relies on 100% national knowledge and technology, a factor that contributes to Brazil becoming a benchmark in product research for a sustainable world.

