Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 20:12 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2024: 21 Years of Celebrating Excellence in Scientific Achievements

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Prize presented its awards to five Shaw Laureates today at the 2024 Award Presentation Ceremony, held in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Approximately 600 guests from various sectors participated in the event.

(From left to right) Professor Scott D Emr, Professor Stuart Orkin, Dr Swee Lay Thein, the Hon John KC Lee (Chief Executive of the HKSAR), Dr Raymond Chan (Chair of The Shaw Prize Foundation), Professor Shrinivas R Kulkarni and Professor Peter Sarnak, at the 2024 Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Professor Kenneth Young, Chair of The Shaw Prize Council, reflected on the legacy of the late Mr Run Run Shaw, founder of the Shaw Prize, and Mrs Mona Shaw. As the Shaw Prize enters its third decade, said Professor Young, new activities will be launched to engage local young science enthusiasts, hoping to nurture a new generation of scientists.

The 2024 Shaw Laureates, Professor Shrinivas Kulkarni, Dr Swee Lay Thein, Professor Stuart Orkin, and Professor Peter Sarnak, were then presented with their awards by Professor Reinhard Genzel, Chair of the Board of Adjudicators.

During his acceptance speech, Shaw Laureate in Astronomy, Professor Kulkarni thanked the Caltech Optical Observatories and the key members of the Zwicky Transient Facility, the project that was recognised by the Shaw Prize. He also expressed gratitude to his students, postdoctoral fellows and senior colleagues who helped exploit the data, resulting in an explosion of discoveries and papers.

Dr Thein and Professor Orkin, recognised for their discovery of the genetics and molecular mechanisms underlying sickle cell anaemia and ß thalassaemia, emphasised that although significant strides have been made in gene-editing therapies for these blood disorders, they remained largely out of reach for many of the affected individuals. They expressed hope for treatments that would be universally accessible to all patients.

Professor Sarnak, who once served on the Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences Selection Committee, commended the Prize for its support for academic and scientific research. The work cited by the Shaw Prize, he recalled, was born at a conference in Hangzhou in 2005. Professor Sarnak was recognised for his development of the arithmetic theory of thin groups and the affine sieve.

During the ceremony, Professor Scott D Emr, Shaw Laureate in Life Science and Medicine 2021, was also presented with his gold medal. He received the certificate in his home country back in 2021. Each Shaw Prize also carries a monetary award of US$1.2 million.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555695/2024_APC_Group_photo_photo_stage_01.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-shaw-prize-award-presentation-ceremony-2024-21-years-of-celebrating-excellence-in-scientific-achievements-302303156.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.