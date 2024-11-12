BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc appreciated against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The franc advanced to a 6-day high of 1.1235 against the pound and near a 3-week high of 0.9347 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.1340 and 0.9389, respectively.The franc touched a 4-day high of 175.47 against the yen, from an early 3-week low of 174.10.The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.09 against the pound, 0.92 against the euro and 179.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX