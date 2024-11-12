Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 20:50 Uhr
SCS Global Services: Lower Carbon Products and Packaging Claims: A Certification Standard for Decarbonizing the Chemicals Industry



NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Decarbonization within the chemical manufacturing sector has become one of the key challenges in moving toward net zero goals. In an industry known for high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, many chemical manufacturers are embarking on a new era of eco-conscious production by transitioning to cleaner energy sources, utilizing alternative bio and recycled feedstocks, and implementing technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCUS).

Join SCS Standards Executive Director, Victoria Norman and Technical Expert, Dr. Melanie Williams, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. CET) for an in-depth discussion on the newly developed standard, SCS-115: Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products. The standard provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction of chemicals, solvents, plastics and similar products. During this 45-minute presentation you will learn:

• The core standard's framework and baseline calculation methodology used
• Five decarbonization levers supported by the standard
• Types of products and co-products that can benefit from certification
• Mass balance approach to carbon footprint reduction
• Product intensity and reduction claims that can be made to showcase product decarbonization

A live Question and Answer session will follow the presentation.

Who should attend? Organizations with decarbonization goals along the value chain, including chemical and petrochemical manufacturers, consumer goods companies, and packaging companies.

Register here!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
