The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Investor Conference Participation

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Scotia Mining Conference on December 4, 2024 in Toronto, Canada

  • Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on December 5, 2024 in New York, NY

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com


Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



