The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Investor Conference Participation

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Scotia Mining Conference on December 4, 2024 in Toronto, Canada

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on December 5, 2024 in New York, NY

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:

Joan Tong, 863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com