Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 22:48 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaLinks TV LLC: CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Chinese Films Gain Ground at 45th American Film Market

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Chinese Films Gain Ground at 45th American Film Market."

The 45th American Film Market (AFM) wrapped up on November 10 in Las Vegas in the U.S. state of Nevada, where China Film Group's "China Film Joint Pavilion" helped showcase recent achievements in Chinese cinema.

This is the second year the "China Film Joint Pavilion" has participated in AFM, attended by a delegation of 55 top Chinese film organizations. Over 200 film projects were featured, including works highlighting Chinese culture and aesthetics, such as The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Great Hero and Only Green. Reality-themed films such as Moving Forward were also shown, along with animated films and documentaries like The Great Journey.

The showcased Chinese films have garnered considerable interest from industry professionals, promoting Sino-U.S. cultural exchanges. Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of China Film Group Corporation, said that Hollywood studios, including Warner Bros, Universal, Sony and Disney, have shown interest in distributing Chinese films and forming partnerships.

"I believe that through films, we can help Chinese people better understand the American people, and allow Americans to learn more about China and its people," said Fu. "In the future, we will continue to create more films and reflect China's real-life experiences, culture and values," he added.

The AFM is one of the world's most significant film trading events, bringing together thousands of industry professionals from over 80 countries for six days of rights transactions, film screenings, and forums.

Click here to watch the video: https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2024-11-12/-Chinese-cinema-celebrated-and-expands-its-global-reach-at-AFM-1ysBLl8Ctoc/p.html

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-chinese-films-gain-ground-at-45th-american-film-market-302303370.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.