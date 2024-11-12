MediaLinks TV LLC: CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Chinese Films Gain Ground at 45th American Film Market

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Chinese Films Gain Ground at 45th American Film Market."

The 45th American Film Market (AFM) wrapped up on November 10 in Las Vegas in the U.S. state of Nevada, where China Film Group's "China Film Joint Pavilion" helped showcase recent achievements in Chinese cinema.

This is the second year the "China Film Joint Pavilion" has participated in AFM, attended by a delegation of 55 top Chinese film organizations. Over 200 film projects were featured, including works highlighting Chinese culture and aesthetics, such as The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Great Hero and Only Green. Reality-themed films such as Moving Forward were also shown, along with animated films and documentaries like The Great Journey.

The showcased Chinese films have garnered considerable interest from industry professionals, promoting Sino-U.S. cultural exchanges. Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of China Film Group Corporation, said that Hollywood studios, including Warner Bros, Universal, Sony and Disney, have shown interest in distributing Chinese films and forming partnerships.

"I believe that through films, we can help Chinese people better understand the American people, and allow Americans to learn more about China and its people," said Fu. "In the future, we will continue to create more films and reflect China's real-life experiences, culture and values," he added.

The AFM is one of the world's most significant film trading events, bringing together thousands of industry professionals from over 80 countries for six days of rights transactions, film screenings, and forums.

