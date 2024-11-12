Amdocs Management Limited: Myanmar's Wave Money Selects Amdocs to Digitally Transform and Enhance Financial Services Operations

New digital platform to empower Wave Money in delivering expanded financial services, achieving scalable growth, and providing end users with a market-leading mobile wallet experience

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its selection by Digital Money Myanmar Limited ("Wave Money"), a leading mobile financial services provider in Myanmar, to enhance Wave Money's core platform with the Amdocs Digital Financial Services platform.

Through the end-to-end Amdocs Digital Services Platform, Wave Money will gain the agility needed to respond to rapidly changing market demands while ensuring scalability, maintaining business continuity and optimizing operational costs.

This collaboration with Amdocs will enable Wave Money to enhance its service capabilities, offering a broader array of financial tools designed to meet the needs of both urban and rural users, thereby contributing to financial inclusion across Myanmar.

"Wave Money plays a pivotal role in Myanmar's financial landscape, providing accessible, mobile-based financial services that empower millions to conduct everyday transactions, send money, and pay bills through a secure mobile wallet," said Htin Hlaing, CTO at Wave Money. "This new platform will support Wave Money's goal of delivering a user-friendly, reliable mobile wallet experience as we expand our service offerings to better support Myanmar's evolving digital financial ecosystem."

"Digital financial service providers are always looking for new ways to serve and engage their customers, often prioritizing the introduction of new services with fast time to market," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are pleased to support Wave Money as they modernize to seamlessly introduce innovative new digital services and prepare for future growth."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

